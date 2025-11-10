Dharmendra In Hospital; Serious But Stable

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharmendra/Instagram

Dharmendra, who has been in hospital for several days, is in a serious condition but is stable, an industry insider said on Monday.

The actor, who will turn 90 on December 8, has been in and out of south Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital.

"Dharamji's health is not in a great state," an insider told PTI on condition of anonymity.

His elder son Sunny Deol's representative denied reports that the star is on a ventilator.

"Dharamji is still in hospital. The doctors have not advised him to go home. He is recovering and is under observation. He is not on ventilator," the representative told PTI.

