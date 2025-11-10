HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Dharmendra In Hospital; Serious But Stable

Dharmendra In Hospital; Serious But Stable

Source: PTI
November 10, 2025 17:18 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharmendra/Instagram
 

Dharmendra, who has been in hospital for several days, is in a serious condition but is stable, an industry insider said on Monday.

The actor, who will turn 90 on December 8, has been in and out of south Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital.

"Dharamji's health is not in a great state," an insider told PTI on condition of anonymity.

His elder son Sunny Deol's representative denied reports that the star is on a ventilator.

"Dharamji is still in hospital. The doctors have not advised him to go home. He is recovering and is under observation. He is not on ventilator," the representative told PTI.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Source: PTI
