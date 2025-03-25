'Just Because You Are An Actress Doesn't Mean...'

'I was blessed to earn a lot of fame and money, more than I ever expected, and the time has come to share what I have earned with others.'

Ayesha Jhulka took a step away from the movies to do all the things she never had the time to when she was working in back-to-back projects as an actor.

The actor tells Rediff.com Senior Contributor Roshmila Bhattacharya about her life beyond the movies, saying, "When you are blessed with so many interests and talents, it's best to use them to bring you joy. It doesn't always have to be a job that supports you."

Your Instagram handle describes you as a 'culinary enthusiast'. What does that mean?

(Laughs) To answer that question, let's go back by a few years.

Family and friends have always pointed out that I'm multi-talented.

So one day, I decided to list out my interests and abilities, which I had not been able to explore since I was working back-to-back.

Acting is my profession, and it goes without saying that I love it, but even as a child, whenever I wandered into the kitchen and watched my grandmother or mother cook, I experienced a strange sense of fulfilment.

I started experimenting with it myself and today, I enjoy healthy cooking since I'm very focused on fitness and staying healthy.

Not the mundane dal-chawal stuff, I like to put together innovative dishes.

(Chuckles) I got my first compliment from my mother for a kathal ki sabzi. I had prepared because I had made the shakahari (vegetarian) jackfruit taste like mutton.

When you paint, you play with colours on the canvas, right?

Well, cooking for me is art on a plate.

That's a lovely turn of phrase. Have you ever thought of taking up this interest professionally?

I have a hotel with a restaurant in Goa.

I set up the kitchen 12 years ago.

My mother always says that you don't need to learn cooking unless you are taking it up as a profession or because of some dietary compulsion, swaad ya to haath mein hoti hai ya nahin (You either have the flavours in your hands or don't).

But since the hotel has a Greek theme, I learnt Mediterranean cooking.

Initially, I had no time since I was busy with my acting commitments and left it to my mother and my team to handle everything and keep the restaurant running smoothly.

Even now, I don't cook on a daily basis but we have a lot of get-togethers at home. I usually make a dish or two and when, among 10 items on the table, mine is singled out, it definitely boosts my confidence.

Do you have a signature dish?

I like to experiment with a new dish every time, but if family and friends request a particular starter or dessert, I will repeat it.

I love whipping up different kinds of healthy soup, salads and dips.

Also, Punjabi dishes like chole-puri for which I make the masala myself.

Recently, I curated a 10-day food fest in a restaurant in Bandra (north west Mumbai).

I interacted with a lot of people who would keep exclaiming, 'Oh, but you are so normal!'

(Laughs) Just because you are an actress doesn't mean you can't be normal.

I would love to do more such food pop-ups in future and enjoy the work I have created.

Cooking, like painting, is also a stress-buster. It helps me forget my worries and anxieties.

Is the interest in art fairly new?

No, even when I was in school, I always topped in art class.

I guess I inherited this talent from my mother who has an art background.

My bungalow in Lonavala has several of my canvases on display and I did the interiors of my Mumbai home myself.

I like working with large walls and glass, exploring different mediums, my art is very Bohemian and Mediterranean.

For me, cooking, painting, interior designing and writing are hobbies. Maybe someday, they will present me with an opportunity.

Besides my hobbies, I've always wanted to work for animals and some eight-nine years ago, I started feeding stray dogs, cats and cattle in Lonavala.

I fixed sheds with food and water bowls because I believe by filling their stomachs, a lot of problems can be solved.

That's wonderful.

(Smiles) Yes, I have set up a kitchen where food is cooked everyday between 6 am and 10 am.

This food is then taken in vans to these feeder points.

There are about 50-60 of them across Lonavala.

My team cleans them every day and feeds the strays from 11 am to 6 am.

When I visit Lonavala, I enjoy watching animals coming there and eating to their heart's content.

One dog was paralysed in an accident and couldn't walk, so we got him a cart-like contraption with wheels.

Through my foundation, SAM -- Spare A Moment To Make A Difference -- we are focused on helping stray animals, senior citizens and the underprivileged; we also work for the environment.

I was blessed to earn a lot of fame and money, more than I ever expected, and the time has come to share what I have earned with others.

If I am not mistaken, you have also directed a short film?

Yes, I did a course in editing at London's LFA.

It's something I've always enjoyed.

I wrote and directed the 20-minute film Little Pause, to understand how things work behind the scenes.

When you are an actress, you just waltz on to the set and are treated like royalty.

But there was a hunger in me to go beyond that and experience the blood, sweat and the toil.

The film was for the festival circuit and won 27 awards.

Would you now want to direct a feature film or an OTT series?

I haven't planned anything.

When you are blessed with so many interests and talents, it's best to use them to bring you joy.

It doesn't always have to be a job that supports you.

Writing, editing and directing are just creative outlets that bring me joy.

IMAGE: Ayesha Jhulka with husband Sameer Vashi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayesha Jhulka/Instagram

How much does having a supportive husband like Sameer Vashi help?

Of course, it helps.

Sometimes, you get lucky and find a wonderful life partner.

But you must also explain to your family who you are and what you want to do.

My husband and I love to travel and often go away together.

But over the years, I've realised that you also need to give each other space so you can lead your lives as individuals.

Thankfully, both of us are on the same page on this.

Also, you should not have over-expectations from each other.

I have friends who are so dependent on each other that they are unhappy when things don't happen their way.

But that's life and it doesn't always happen your way.

At this point of time, I don't want to be tied down to anything, not even acting which is my pehla nasha.

That is why I have refused many films and shows offering good money.

It's hard to say no but I want to enjoy what I have earned and created.

I want to do it now because who knows if I'll be able to do so 10-20 years from now.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com