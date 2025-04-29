COMING UP In May: Bhool Chuk Maaf, Raid 2, MI 8

The year 2025 started slowly at the box office but the summer is looking up for theatrical releases.

Joginder Tuteja looks at the movies coming up this May.

Raid 2

Release date: May 1

When Raid arrived pre-pandemic, it was much loved by the multiplex audience it was catering to.

Ajay Devgn returns with the sequel and this time, the antagonist is Riteish Deshmukh.

If the trailer is any indication, Director Raj Kumar Gupta has made yet another thrilling drama.

The Bhootnii

Release date: May 1

Sanjay Dutt acts and produces The Bhootnii, the first horror comedy of 2025.

Last year, there were quite a few blockbusters in this genre. Let's see if the trend continues this year.

Mouni Roy plays the titular character in this film also featuring Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari.

Thunderbolts

Release date: May 1

Marvels' Thunderbolts is big screen extravaganza about a bunch of antiheroes coming together for a common cause.

The advance booking has already opened and it is expected to take a good start at the box office.

HIT: The 3rd Case

Release date: May 1

The third installment in the HIT Universe, HIT: The 3rd Case has been written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu.

The Telugu film tells the story of Arjun Sarkaar, a HIT officer from Visakhapatnam, who is sent to Jammu and Kashmir to investigate a series of brutal murders.

Bhool Chuk Maaf

Release date: May 9

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi come together for a wholesome film set in small town India.

The romance is stuck in a strange time loop, which sparks off crazy events over and over again.

Kesari Veer

Release date: May 16

Four years after we saw him in the forgettable Time To Dance, Sooraj Pancholi returns to the big screen as a leading man in this action period drama.

Vivek Oberoi plays the antagonist in this film also starring Suniel Shetty.

Its release date was pushed ahead as the makers wanted to fine-tune the VFX and make it a true cinematic experience.

Suswagatam Khushaamadeed

Release date: May 16

Stuck in the cans for some time, Suswagatam Khushaamadeed is ready for its theatrical arrival this month.

Pulkit Samrat stars opposite Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle in this romcom.

Narivetta

Release date: May 16

Malayalam political thriller Narivetta is directed by Anuraj Manohara and stars Tovino Thomas, Cheran and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

The film revolves around a tribal village’s fight to hold on to their land, and their struggles against brutal forces.

Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning

Release date: May 17

2025's biggest Hollywood release Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning brings Tom Cruise back for yet another adventure.

It's a film that warrants a big theatre release and will arrive in premium formats like IMAX, 4DX and 3D.

And here's some more good news: India will watch the film a week before the international release!

Kapkapiii

Release date: May 23

Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade give us the second horror comedy of the month, Kapkapii.

This is the last directorial of Sangeeth Sivan, who passed away in May 2024.

One can understand how challenging it must have been for the makers to complete the film and get it ready for a theatrical arrival.

Karate Kid: Legends

Release date: May 30

The sixth instalment of Karate Kid called Legends arrives this month.

Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio take forward the events of the television series, Cobra Kai.

The film may appeal to a niche segment of audiences since theatrically, the Karate Kid franchise has not cut much ice with the Indian audience and has found its loyalists only on OTT.

Nikita Roy

Release date: May 30

Sonakshi Sinha will be seen next in the psychological drama, Nikita Roy, directed by her brother Kussh Sinha.

Arjun Rampal and Paresh Rawal play key roles.