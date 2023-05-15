Can You Recognise This Baby?

Bollywood stars shower their moms with love on Mother's Day by sharing cute throwback pix.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shares a throwback pic with mum Sunita Kapoor and writes, 'Happy mama's day to the best moms in the world... I love you so much.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor sends out a note to her late mum Sridevi: 'Running out of pictures but never out of memories. The best mumma in the world. You keep me going always. I miss you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur shares a picture with her mum Avinash Kaur and says, 'Mama I love you. You're the centre of my heart and being. Thank you for unconditionally loving, being patient, doting on me no matter what, and most importantly letting me raid your fridge. Till date. Long after I grew taller than both you and our Kelvinator fridge!!!

'There's no one like you my sweet, sweet, sweeeeeeetest Mommmmma. I LOVVVVVVVVVE YOU. Happy happy Mother's Day to you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

Esha Deol shares a pic with her gorgeous mum Hema Malini and writes, 'The best place on earth is your lap. Even today... sometimes it's just where we need to be. Love you mamma. Happy Mother's Day.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh wishes her mother Kulwinder Kaur with this throwback picture: 'My sweetest mommy! You have held my hand since I was a child and still continue to do so in thick and thin. Thank you for making me the person I am.

'Your passion towards letting your kids live their dream is what makes us who we are. Thank you for teaching me to be a strong, independent, compassionate girl and thank you for being the pillar of our family.

'I love you infinite, more than you can ever know. Every day is your day mom cos without you we are nothing. And a happy Mother's Day to all the incredible mothers who selflessly sacrifice everyday for their children.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi shares a picture with mother Ameena Salim and says she got her looks 'from my Mama'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

'All because of her,' says Sayani Gupta, sharing a picture with her mother Maitreyi Gupta.