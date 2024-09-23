Yudhra Scores Low; Tumbbad Keeps Winning

IMAGE: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan in Yudhra.

It was a low weekend for Yudhra as Rs 8 crore (Rs 80 million) came in at the box office.

In fact, this really happened because the opening day coincided with the National Cinema Day on which tickets were sold at just Rs 99 at select theatres in the country.

About 50 percent of the collections came in on Friday itself, otherwise, the number would have been even lower.

But while the first day collections were good enough at Rs 4.52 crore [Rs 45.2 million], the collections couldn't sustain well on Saturday and Sunday, resulting in an average weekend.

IMAGE: Dhvani Bhanushali and Aashim Gulati in Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam.

The other release Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam managed to hit the Rs 1 crore [Rs 10 million] mark on Friday, due to National Cinema Day. But after that, the numbers expectedly fell to lakhs on Saturday and Sunday.

The weekend total of the film has come to around Rs 2.25 crore [Rs 22.5 million]. With this kind of trend, it will become difficult for it to sustain from Monday onwards.

IMAGE: A scene from Tumbbad.

Meanwhile, the re-release Tumbbad is continuing to do well as its second weekend.

Friday saw a good push, thanks to National Cinema Day. The collections held on well on Saturday with an added impetus coming on Sunday. As a result, on the second weekend, the film managed to accumulate Rs 8.5 crore [Rs 85 million] which is quite good, especially since this is a re-release of a 2018 film.

The film's 10-day total is Rs 22 crore [Rs 220 million] and with quite a few open weeks ahead due to lack of new major Bollywood releases, it will keep going strong to reach a lifetime total of Rs 35 crore [Rs 350 million].

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.