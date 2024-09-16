Box Office: Tumbbad Finally Gets Its Due

IMAGE: Mohammad Samad in Tumbadd.

Besides the big release of the week, The Buckingham Murders, there were also re-releases like Tumbbad, Tujhe Meri Kasam and Veer Zaara.

The film that ended up with the best collections? The non-star conventional indie affair, Tumbbad.

Despite the competition, it's this Sohum Shah led film which saw the best collections coming its way, with Rs 7.50 crore* (Rs 75 million) being accumulated. This is bigger than the entire first week collections of the film during its original release in 2018, which had been Rs 5.85 crore (Rs 58.5 million).

Now one can expect the numbers to double up when the first week of the rerun concludes.

The horror film has finally got its due after being hailed as a cult classic over the years.

IMAGE: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza in Tujhe Meri Kasam.

Tujhe Meri Kasam did well again, especially in Maharashtra, where it found the widest release. The collections crossed the Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million) mark and considering this one is a small budget film, such sort of reruns will help the overall collections look better.

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in Veer Zaara.

Veer Zaara was more of a nostalgic release rather than the kind where the intention is to earn moolah. Also, this isn't the first time that it has seen a re-release since special shows are occasionally planned for the audiences every now and then. The collections were under Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million) and one doesn't see a long run in theatres here.

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor in The Buckingham Murders.

The new release The Buckingham Murders saw a low weekend of Rs 7 crore (Rs 70 million). This was expected from the niche film, which collected a mere Rs 1.62 crore (Rs 16.2 million) on Friday.

The daily growth was also limited, which means that the best case scenario would see a lifetime score of Rs 15 crore (Rs 150 million) for the Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.