Box Office: Thamma Hits A Century!

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has hit half a century...

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana in Thamma.

Diwali 2024 was special as between Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 as much as Rs 80 crores (Rs 800 million) was earned on the opening day.

Later both films ended up hitting a double century each. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was a much bigger success due to its superior lifetime total and also cost of production.

Overall it was a good Diwali for all involved -- producers, exhibitors, distributors -- as more than Rs 500 crores (Rs 5 billion) was accumulated between the two films at just the India box office.

Diwali 2025 will see about half of the 2025 numbers, what with Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat expected to bring in around Rs 250 crores (Rs 2.5 billion).

While Thamma should reach Rs 175 crores (Rs 1.75 billion), Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is aiming for Rs 75 crores (Rs 750 million).

IMAGE: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.

The two films, which released on Tuesday, October 21, enjoyed an extended six day holiday weekend.

Thamma has already scored a century, what with its total standing at Rs 100 crores (Rs 1 billion)*.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has almost hit a half century with its total standing at Rs 49 crores (Rs 490 million)*.

That's good enough for both films as not just the costs would be covered but profits will also be made.

This is the time when more than Rs 50 crores each could have come on a daily basis but that hasn't happened with Rs 25 crores (Rs 250 million) crossed just on Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday.

All eyes are now on how Christmas turns out to be when the Alia Bhatt-led Alpha -- yet another offering from the spy universe -- arrives.

*Estimates

Note: All collections as per various box office sources