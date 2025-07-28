Box Office: Saiyaara Craze Continues

IMAGE: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Saiyaara.

Saiyaara is on a record-breaking spree.

After an amazing wonderful first week that saw a massive Rs 175.25 crore (Rs 1.75 billion) coming in, the film had another mind-blowing second weekend as more than Rs 80 crore (Rs 800 million) came in again.

The fact that it’s on the same lines as the first weekend of Rs 84 crore (Rs 840 million) goes on to show that the film is going to march on for at least two more weeks.

The kind of trajectory that the Mohit Suri-YRF film is showing on a day-to-day basis is testimony to the fact that audiences are in love with the romantic musical and the word-of-mouth is still spreading like wildfire.

No wonder, after bringing in Rs 18.50 crore (Rs 185 million) on the second Friday, the film made a huge jump on Saturday and Sunday.

As a result, the film entered the Rs 200 Crore Club (Rs 2 billion) on Saturday morning itself and by the end of Sunday, it had crossed the Rs 250 crore (Rs 2.5 billion) mark.

There is so much more waiting to come as the Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer is currently playing at a massive 3,800 screens and that will ensure double digit collections on a daily basis right through the weekdays too, ensuring an entry into the Rs 300 Crore Club (Rs 3 billion) in just two weeks.

IMAGE: A still from Mahavatar Narsimha.

Meanwhile, a pleasant surprise has come in the form of Mahavatar Narsimha.

The animation film has been doing rather well, as it crossed the Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million) mark on Friday but went on to grow so well over the weekend that first Rs 3 crore (Rs 30 million) mark was crossed on Saturday and then Rs 6 crore (Rs 60 million) mark on Sunday.

Originally released at select screens and shows, it saw a gradual rise in its showcasing as the weekend progressed. As a result, the current total stands at Rs 11.50 crore* (Rs 115 million).

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

