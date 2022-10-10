Box Office: Goodbye Flops, Vikram Vedha Staggers

IMAGE: Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna in Goodbye.

It was a dull weekend for Hindi film releases, as only Rs 20 crore (Rs 200 million) came between the new and existing releases.

Goodbye was expected to start at Rs 2 crore-Rs 3 crore (Rs 20 million-Rs 30 million) on Friday. The film would have managed to see an increase in footfalls due to the positive word-of-mouth and that would allow Rs 10 crore-Rs 12 crore (Rs 100 million to Rs 120 million) to be collected in the opening weekend.

That would have allowed some sort of follow through amongst the audiences after Brahmastra had set the stage.

Moreover, the ticket prices were reduced all over again.

But there wasn't much of a respite, as things stayed poor for the film from the start.

The opening day saw collections around the Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million) mark, and the weekend stood at a paltry Rs 4 crore (Rs 40 million)*, which is definitely not what Producer Ekta Kapoor and Director Vikas Bahl would have bargained for.

They had made the film for a big screen experience and to see the audience cold-shouldering it was disheartening. Goodbye would go down as a theatrical flop.

The good thing is that Goodbye is a well made film, which means that when it arrives on OTT, it will make an impression.

IMAGE: Hrithik Roshan in Vikram Vedha.

Things are not good for Vikram Vedha either, which is a very expensive film and hence, needed theatrical business to help make profits.

At the very least, a business of Rs 150 crore (Rs 1.5 billion) was needed for the film from its theatrical run but in reality, it will end up collecting only a little more than half of that in the final run.

The first week for the film was unimpressive at Rs 58.57 crore (Rs 585.7 million) and things did not improve in the second weekend, with just about Rs 11 crores (Rs 110 million) coming in. As a result, the film currently stands at Rs 70 crore (Rs 700 million)* and will end its run around the Rs 85 crore (Rs 850 million) mark.

IMAGE: Vikram in PS-1.

PS-1 has been trying to collect as much as it can from the Hindi version, which is an added bonus.

The film is primarily made for the Tamil speaking audience and amongst them, it is doing blockbuster business.

Close to Rs 4.25 crore (Rs 42.5 million) came in the second weekend and that's not bad, as the film now stands at Rs 18.65 crore (Rs 186.5 million)*.

IMAGE: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra.

As for Brahmastra, it had another weekend of around Rs 1.50 crore (Rs 15 million)*.

The film is still finding a show or two for itself and has collected Rs 264 crore (Rs 2.64 billion)* so far.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources