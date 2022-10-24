Box Office: Doctor G Flops, Kantara Soars!

IMAGE: Ayushmann Khurrana in Doctor G.

Yet again, it's a south dubbed film and a Hollywood release which are bringing some business at the box office while Bollywood is struggling.

Doctor G's opening was below average, but at least it survived through the weekend. But after that, it went downhill over the week with collections not even once touching the Rs 2 crore (Rs 20 million) mark.

For it to take a shot at a score of Rs 40 crore-Rs 50 crore (Rs 400 million-Rs 500 milion, which would again have been low but at least respectable), it needed to be in Rs 2.50 crore-Rs 3 crore (Rs 25 million to Rs 30 million) range right through Monday to Thursday but it didn't even come close to that.

As a result, the first week closed at a mere Rs 21.95 crore (Rs 219.5 million) and the second weekend slid further.

The footfalls are minimal for this Anubhuti Kashyap directed film, which despite been well made, has lost steam and in the best case scenario, would just see a Rs 30 crore (Rs 300 million) lifetime for itself. That means the film would be a theatrical flop for sure, though due to revenue coming from OTT, it would end up at least covering costs for the makers.

IMAGE: Rishab Shetty in Kantara.

The makers of Kantara would be smiling though because after Rs 100 crore (Rs 1 billion) coming in from the Kannada version, the film is now managing good numbers from the Hindi version as well.

Despite zero marketing and promotional push to it, the Rishab Shetty film is doing well 'apne dum par', what with Rs 15 crore (Rs 150 million) coming in the first week itself.

The fact remains that a majority of Hindi films have struggled to score as much in their first week, be it Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Attack - Part 1, Badhaai Do, Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 or Chup. But Kantara has done it well.

No wonder, the film is now set to have a much bigger lifetime number and would edge past not just the aforementioned films but also Runway 34, Karthikeya 2 [Hindi], Rocketry [Hindi] and Heropanti 2, all of which were in Rs 20 crore-Rs 35 crore (Rs 200 million to Rs 350 million) range. With some push, it may even surpass Shamshera's lifetime of Rs 42.48 crore (Rs 424.8 million).

IMAGE: Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam.

Meanwhile, Black Adam would definitely do that as it has opened well and sustain as well.

After a Rs 7 crore (Rs 70 million) start, it has now crossed the Rs 20 crore mark (Rs 200 million) in the first four days itself, doing better than Kantara's [Hindi] first week collections.

Released on a Thursday, the film still has the Diwali holidays of Monday and Tuesday, which means the film has a real chance to hit Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million).

All eyes though are on the big Diwali releases Ram Setu and Thank God. Hopefully, they will break the jinx for Hindi films at the box office.