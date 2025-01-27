HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Akshay Kumar Strikes Back With Sky Force

Akshay Kumar Strikes Back With Sky Force

By REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 27, 2025 11:15 IST

x

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya in Sky Force.

Last year, Akshay Kumar did a few interesting films like Sarfira and Khel Khel Mein which did find appreciation from critics and audiences. However, box office success was elusive.

Especially disheartening was the box office disappointment of Khel Khel Mein which was a wholesome entertainer but was overshadowed by Stree 2, that incidentally featured the actor in a cameo.

Akshay also had a special appearance in Singham Again which netted over Rs 250 crores (Rs 2.5 billion) at the box office.

With Sky Force, which released on Friday, January 24, 2025, Akshay is now set for a Rs 125 crores (Rs 1.25 billion) success at the bare minimum. The film scored a big half century in the opening weekend as Rs 75 crores* (Rs 750 million) were collected in the first three days.

The film took a double digit opening quite comfortably with Rs 15.30 crores (Rs 153 million) being collected on Friday. Later it kept growing on Saturday and Sunday as the Rs 20 crores (Rs 200 million) and Rs 30 crores (Rs 300 million) milestones respectively were crossed.

 

Yes, there were hugely discounted tickets available on Friday due to a cashback offer, but even when this offer ended the footfalls kept coming in which indicates that audiences fancied the film.

The content of the patriotic action drama has been much appreciated by critics as well as the aam junta and that has ensured an overall good response.

This movie is a biggie which means theatrical business is of much importance. In addition, it's also Veer Pahariya's debut launchpad and for the young actor the film's success means a lot. While an entry into the 100 Crore Club is a given now, it would be interesting to see where it leads to.

The film will end up having a lifetime in the vicinity of Rs 125 crores but if it can stretch towards the Rs 150 crores (Rs 1.5 billion) mark, then that would be a very good result for Sky Force.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per various box office sources

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
Share:

RELATED STORIES

An IAF Pilot Review Sky Force!
An IAF Pilot Review Sky Force!
Sky Force Review
Sky Force Review
The Legend Of Squadron Leader Devayya
The Legend Of Squadron Leader Devayya
'When we fight a war we forget the danger'
'When we fight a war we forget the danger'
'I flew every day of the war'
'I flew every day of the war'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Padma Vibhushan: Saluting Excellence

webstory image 2

5 Yumlicious, Mineral-Rich Banana Recipes

webstory image 3

Discount Alert: For The New iPad Air

VIDEOS

Indonesia President's 'Indian DNA' remark leaves PM Modi in splits1:17

Indonesia President's 'Indian DNA' remark leaves PM Modi...

Anil Ambani attends Maha Kumbh with wife Tina Ambani1:14

Anil Ambani attends Maha Kumbh with wife Tina Ambani

High-Tech kitchen at Mahakumbh serves one lakh devotees daily4:34

High-Tech kitchen at Mahakumbh serves one lakh devotees...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD