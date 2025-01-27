Akshay Kumar Strikes Back With Sky Force

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya in Sky Force.

Last year, Akshay Kumar did a few interesting films like Sarfira and Khel Khel Mein which did find appreciation from critics and audiences. However, box office success was elusive.

Especially disheartening was the box office disappointment of Khel Khel Mein which was a wholesome entertainer but was overshadowed by Stree 2, that incidentally featured the actor in a cameo.

Akshay also had a special appearance in Singham Again which netted over Rs 250 crores (Rs 2.5 billion) at the box office.

With Sky Force, which released on Friday, January 24, 2025, Akshay is now set for a Rs 125 crores (Rs 1.25 billion) success at the bare minimum. The film scored a big half century in the opening weekend as Rs 75 crores* (Rs 750 million) were collected in the first three days.

The film took a double digit opening quite comfortably with Rs 15.30 crores (Rs 153 million) being collected on Friday. Later it kept growing on Saturday and Sunday as the Rs 20 crores (Rs 200 million) and Rs 30 crores (Rs 300 million) milestones respectively were crossed.

Yes, there were hugely discounted tickets available on Friday due to a cashback offer, but even when this offer ended the footfalls kept coming in which indicates that audiences fancied the film.

The content of the patriotic action drama has been much appreciated by critics as well as the aam junta and that has ensured an overall good response.

This movie is a biggie which means theatrical business is of much importance. In addition, it's also Veer Pahariya's debut launchpad and for the young actor the film's success means a lot. While an entry into the 100 Crore Club is a given now, it would be interesting to see where it leads to.

The film will end up having a lifetime in the vicinity of Rs 125 crores but if it can stretch towards the Rs 150 crores (Rs 1.5 billion) mark, then that would be a very good result for Sky Force.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per various box office sources