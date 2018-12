Bollywood legends grace wedding

December 21, 2018 15:14 IST

Ameen Sayani made a rare appearance as did Pyarelal.

Showbiz veteran Tabassum's granddaughter Karishma wed Huzaifa and some unusual Bollywood personalities turned up to wish the couple.

Karishma's dad Hoshang Govil is Tabassum's son.

Sonu Nigam hugs Tabassum.

The newly weds, Karishma and Huzaifa.

Hemali Govil, Tabassum's daughter-in-law, Karishma, Huzaifa, Tabassum and Hoshang Govil.

Johnny Lever with Sonu Nigam, Tabassum, Hemali and Hoshang.

Govind Namdev with the legendary Ameen Sayani, his son Rajil Sayani and Bappi Lahiri.

Politician Asif Bhamla with Alka Yagnik, Sudesh Bhosale, Tabassum and Arun Govil.

Hema Bhosale, Shantaben Shah, legendary composer Anandji, Sudesh Bhosale and Shruti Bhosle.

Dushyant Chauhan, Sunidhi Chauhan and Dr Aneel Kashi Murarka.

Jeetendra with Tabassum, Hemali and Hoshang, Karishma and Huzaifa.

Jackie Shroff and Krishnaveni Srinivasan.

Karishma and Naved Jafri.

Pyarelal with Tabassum.

Ranjeet with the couple and Hoshang.

Udit Narayan, Tabassum, Nitin Mukesh.

Udit Narayan with wife Deepa and Suresh Wadkar.

Tabassum, as effervescent as ever, shakes a leg at the wedding.