'Beautiful coming together of heart and humanity'

IMAGE: The workers inside Uttarkashi's Silkyara tunnel with their rescuers. Photograph: ANI Photo

Bollywood stars applauded the efforts of 22 agencies that rescued the 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi for 16 days and nights.

Akshay Kumar: 'Am completely overwhelmed with happiness and relief to know of the rescue of 41 trapped men. A big salute to every member of the rescue team. Kamaal kar diya. This is a new India and we all feel. So proud. Jai Hind.'

Riteish Deshmukh: 'Bravo !!! Salute to our rescue team who have worked day & night tirelessly towards getting the workers out who were stuck for the last 17 days. Prayers of the families and the nation are being answered. Ganpati Bappa Morya!'

Abhishek Bachchan: 'A huge debt of gratitude and an even bigger salute to all the rescue workers and all the agencies that worked tirelessly to rescue our 41 workers trapped in the Utarkashi Silkyara tunnel. Jai Hind!'

Nimrat Kaur: 'Huge congratulations and salute to the remarkable work done across agencies -- NDRF, army, engineers, rat hole miners for their relentless efforts to rescue all the trapped workers. So much relief and cheer finally with God's grace. Bravo!'

Jackie Shroff: 'All 41 workers rescued from the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi. Kudos to the 22 agencies which worked day and night for the rescue mission including NDRE, BRO, Indian Army, Indian Air Force, NHIDCL, SJVNL, THFCL, RVNL, ONGC, Coal India and others.'

Vir Das: 'What a beautiful coming together of science, heart and humanity. Salute to every rescue worker on this amazing operation.'