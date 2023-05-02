At Gauahar Khan's Baby Shower

Gauahar Khan's baby shower, held over the weekend, saw a lot of colour!

Husband Zaid Darbar held her close, as close friends attended the fun event.

Gauahar and Zaid, who reportedly met while shopping for groceries during the lockdown, got married on December 25, 2020.

They announced their pregnancy last December.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

We love the decor!

Gautam Rode arrives with wife Pankhuri. But what's in those wrapped presents?

Roadies fame Raghu Ram with wife Natalia.

His brother Rajiv Lakshman arrives with his wife, Susan.

Zaid's brother Awez Darbar.

Zaid's sister Anam Darbar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

Mahhi Vij arrives with her daughters, Khushi and Tara.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar