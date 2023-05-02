News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » At Gauahar Khan's Baby Shower

At Gauahar Khan's Baby Shower

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 02, 2023 12:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Gauahar Khan's baby shower, held over the weekend, saw a lot of colour!  

Husband Zaid Darbar held her close, as close friends attended the fun event.

 

Gauahar and Zaid, who reportedly met while shopping for groceries during the lockdown, got married on December 25, 2020.

They announced their pregnancy last December.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

We love the decor!

 

Gautam Rode arrives with wife Pankhuri. But what's in those wrapped presents?

 

Roadies fame Raghu Ram with wife Natalia.

 

His brother Rajiv Lakshman arrives with his wife, Susan.

 

Zaid's brother Awez Darbar.

 

Zaid's sister Anam Darbar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

Mahhi Vij arrives with her daughters, Khushi and Tara.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Gauahar says 'Qubool Hai' to Zaid
Gauahar says 'Qubool Hai' to Zaid
Priyanka's Best Citadel Look? VOTE!
Priyanka's Best Citadel Look? VOTE!
'Once you do TV, you won't get films'
'Once you do TV, you won't get films'
Punjab govt offices to work from 7.30 am, here's why
Punjab govt offices to work from 7.30 am, here's why
State's disruptors behind refinery protest: Fadnavis
State's disruptors behind refinery protest: Fadnavis
Hazlewood makes successful return in IPL
Hazlewood makes successful return in IPL
Recipe: Jayanti's Besan Mirchi
Recipe: Jayanti's Besan Mirchi

More like this

Gauahar Khan gets engaged!

Gauahar Khan gets engaged!

At Gauahar's Mehendi Ceremony

At Gauahar's Mehendi Ceremony

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances