At Saif's Birthday Party

Saif Ali Khan's 53rd birthday on August 16 seemed to be quite a blast.

Wife Kareena Kapoor made sure 'it was a happy birthday', as his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh got together to make the celebration complete.

The children rally around the 'Best Dad' while Jeh inches closer for a better view of the fireworks.

How many cakes is just right for the Nawab of Pataudi?

Earlier in the day, Kareena posted a picture from a vacation to wish Saif: 'He chose the picture I could post on Instagram...even though he's in front of me smiling away...and why not?it's his birthday...May you always be this relaxed my jaaaan... Happy Birthday to my Ultimate Lover... There truly is no one like you ...Kind, Generous, Crazy ...ok I can go on writing all day ...but gotta go eat Cake.'

Soha Ali Khan shares a throwback picture of her brother cutting a cake with Jeh and Inaaya and writes, 'Here's to having your cake and eating it too -- and also to sharing it with those who are so evidently eager to partake!! Happy birthday Bhai.'