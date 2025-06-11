Arbaaz-Sshura Are Expecting

IMAGE: Arbaaz Khan with his wife Sshura. Photograph: Kind courtesy Arbaaz Khan/Instagram

Arbaaz Khan is all set to embrace fatherhood once again.

'I'm not denying that information because right now, it's something that is out there, my family knows about it,' the 57-year-old actor told The Times Of India newspaper.

'We're going to welcome this new life in our life,' he adds.

After divorcing Malaika Arora in 2017, Arbaaz married make-up artist Sshura Khan, 35, in 2023. The couple sparked pregnancy rumours when they were spotted outside a clinic in Mumbai.

'Everybody tends to be nervous,' he says.

'I'm also getting into fatherhood now after some time. It's a fresh new feeling for me all over again,' Arbaaz, who has a son Arhaan, 22, with Malaika, said.

'I'm excited. I'm happy and I'm looking forward. It's given me a new sense of happiness and responsibility.'

So what kind of parent will he be?

'There are no categories. You just have to be like a parent who is good. A good parent is someone who is around for their child, who's attentive, who's probably caring, loving and doing their best to provide to the child.'

In the interview, Arbaaz also shared his views on love.

'If you fall in love once, you can fall in love again because you have love in you. I am not of the principle that if you've loved once, you can never love again. Why should that be the case? You have your whole life to lead.

'Are you really going to worry about the fact that you loved somebody in your early years and then the rest of your life you're supposed to sit down in some kind of anticipation.

'You should be hopeful, and you should be happy with loving coming in your life at whatever stage. If it continues with the same person, great. If it doesn't and you receive it from somewhere else, sometime else, be very open and willing for it.'

'Everybody should have a chance and second shot at falling in love. There's nothing wrong in loving again.'