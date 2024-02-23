News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » The AMAZING Life of Tripti Dimri

The AMAZING Life of Tripti Dimri

By NAMRATA THAKKER
February 23, 2024 12:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tripti Dimri, who stole hearts after featuring in Animal, celebrates her 30th birthday on February 23.

Namrata Thakker takes a look at her AMAZING life through her Instagram feed.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tripti Dimri/Instagram

When your hair and make-up is on point, a mirror selfie is a must.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tripti Dimri/Instagram

Catching the golden hour just in time.

Tripti, who made her acting debut in 2017 with Poster Boys, has carved her niche in Bollywood within a short span of time.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tripti Dimri/Instagram

In 2018, Tripti bagged her first lead role in Laila Majnu and was praised for her performance.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tripti Dimri/Instagram

Enjoying pool time in Ubud, Bali.

She next starred in Bulbbul and Qala for which she garnered critical acclaim.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tripti Dimri/Instagram

Exploring Albania and trying to pose candidly for a picture perfect moment.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tripti Dimri/Instagram

Chilling with her Laila Majnu co-star Sahiba Bali while shooting in Kashmir.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tripti Dimri/Instagram

That’s how our birthday girl likes to stay fit!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tripti Dimri/Instagram

Sharing a light moment with co-star Swastika Mukherjee on the sets of Qala.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tripti Dimri/Instagram

In 2020, Tripti won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress in a Web Original Film for Bulbbul and in the following year, she made it to the Forbes 30 Under 30 achievers list.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tripti Dimri/Instagram

After Animal, Tripti now has three big projects in her kitty: Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam opposite Vicky Kaushal, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Rajkummar Rao and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
The Girl Who Caught Bollywood's Eye
The Girl Who Caught Bollywood's Eye
Meet The Fairy Folk Of Bollywood
Meet The Fairy Folk Of Bollywood
'Films offer you life lessons'
'Films offer you life lessons'
Q3 sees startups turn a profitable corner
Q3 sees startups turn a profitable corner
India cricketer Deepti Sharma appointed UP Police DSP
India cricketer Deepti Sharma appointed UP Police DSP
TMC strongman's property torched in Sandeshkhali
TMC strongman's property torched in Sandeshkhali
PHOTOS: India in control at lunch on Day 1
PHOTOS: India in control at lunch on Day 1

More like this

Meet the Scene Stealer from Bulbbul

Meet the Scene Stealer from Bulbbul

The Indian Film Making Global Waves

The Indian Film Making Global Waves

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances