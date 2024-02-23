The AMAZING Life of Tripti Dimri

Tripti Dimri, who stole hearts after featuring in Animal, celebrates her 30th birthday on February 23.
Namrata Thakker takes a look at her AMAZING life through her Instagram feed.
When your hair and make-up is on point, a mirror selfie is a must.
Catching the golden hour just in time.
Tripti, who made her acting debut in 2017 with Poster Boys, has carved her niche in Bollywood within a short span of time.
In 2018, Tripti bagged her first lead role in Laila Majnu and was praised for her performance.
Enjoying pool time in Ubud, Bali.
She next starred in Bulbbul and Qala for which she garnered critical acclaim.
Exploring Albania and trying to pose candidly for a picture perfect moment.
Chilling with her Laila Majnu co-star Sahiba Bali while shooting in Kashmir.
That’s how our birthday girl likes to stay fit!
Sharing a light moment with co-star Swastika Mukherjee on the sets of Qala.
In 2020, Tripti won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress in a Web Original Film for Bulbbul and in the following year, she made it to the Forbes 30 Under 30 achievers list.
After Animal, Tripti now has three big projects in her kitty: Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam opposite Vicky Kaushal, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Rajkummar Rao and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan.