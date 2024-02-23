The AMAZING Life of Tripti Dimri

Tripti Dimri, who stole hearts after featuring in Animal, celebrates her 30th birthday on February 23.

Namrata Thakker takes a look at her AMAZING life through her Instagram feed.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tripti Dimri/Instagram

When your hair and make-up is on point, a mirror selfie is a must.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tripti Dimri/Instagram

Catching the golden hour just in time.

Tripti, who made her acting debut in 2017 with Poster Boys, has carved her niche in Bollywood within a short span of time.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tripti Dimri/Instagram

In 2018, Tripti bagged her first lead role in Laila Majnu and was praised for her performance.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tripti Dimri/Instagram

Enjoying pool time in Ubud, Bali.

She next starred in Bulbbul and Qala for which she garnered critical acclaim.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tripti Dimri/Instagram

Exploring Albania and trying to pose candidly for a picture perfect moment.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tripti Dimri/Instagram

Chilling with her Laila Majnu co-star Sahiba Bali while shooting in Kashmir.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tripti Dimri/Instagram

That’s how our birthday girl likes to stay fit!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tripti Dimri/Instagram

Sharing a light moment with co-star Swastika Mukherjee on the sets of Qala.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tripti Dimri/Instagram

In 2020, Tripti won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress in a Web Original Film for Bulbbul and in the following year, she made it to the Forbes 30 Under 30 achievers list.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tripti Dimri/Instagram

After Animal, Tripti now has three big projects in her kitty: Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam opposite Vicky Kaushal, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Rajkummar Rao and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan.