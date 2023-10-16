News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Alia-Ranbir Meet Modi

Alia-Ranbir Meet Modi

Source: ANI
October 16, 2023 11:30 IST
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spent Saturday morning listening to Prime Minister Narendra D Modi when the PM traveled to Mumbai to address the 141st International Olympic Committee session at the Jio World Centre in north west Mumbai.

Alia and Ranbir twinned in blue as they posed for pictures at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

 

Deepika looked like a boss lady in a grey suit.

Important decisions regarding the future of the Olympic Games were made at these Mumbai sessions.

India is hosting the IOC session for the second time in about 40 years.

The IOC's 86th session was held in New Delhi in 1983, when Indira Gandhi was prime minister.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

