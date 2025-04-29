Ajith On Pahalgam Attack: 'Pray such things don't happen'

IMAGE: A demonstrator holds candles during a candlelight vigil to condemn the terrorist on tourists in Pahalgam. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/ Reuters

Tamil actor Ajith condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, expressing his heartbreak and offering prayers for the families of the victims.

He hoped that such incidents would not recur and urged people to empathise with one another.

"My heart goes out to all the families, and I hope and pray that such things don't happen," Ajith said.

"I'm sure the government is doing the best that they can. Let's keep our fingers crossed and pray that somewhere over a period of time, we all learn to empathise with one another and then keep all our differences aside and live as a peaceful society."

IMAGE: Ajith. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shalini Ajith Kumar/ Instagram

The Vedalam actor paid tribute to the bravery and sacrifices of the armed forces, who work tirelessly to protect the nation.

"I met a lot of people from the armed forces and want to let them know that we salute them for their sacrifices," he said.

"They work very hard so that we are able to sleep peacefully. My heart goes out to them, and I wish them and their families a beautiful life. They're working so tirelessly to safeguard our borders, and I think at least in their honour we should, within our country, learn to respect each other and respect every religion, every caste. Let's not fight at least with ourselves in India. Let us be one peaceful society."

The attack in Pahalgam occurred on April 22 at the Baisaran meadow, where terrorists targeted tourists, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepalese citizen, and leaving several others injured.

It was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.