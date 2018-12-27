Aishwarya, Bindu, Waheeda at prayer meeting

December 27, 2018 13:55 IST

Bollywood paid tribute to Nana Chudasama's memory.

Former Mumbai sheriff Nana Chudasama passed away on December 23 after a brief illness.

Bollywood and other personalities attended a prayer meeting for the late Mumbai doyen.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Vrinda Rai, Aishwarya's mother, joins them.

Madhoo consoles with Shaina NC, Nana Chudasama's youngest child.

Urmila Matondkar.

Minissha Lamba.

Shabana Azmi.

Jackie Shroff.

Juhi Chawla.

Waheeda Rehman.

Mana Shetty and Suneil Shetty.

Bindu with husband Champaklal Zaveri.

Prachi Shah.

Farida Udhas and Pankaj Udhas with their daughter Reva.

Tina Ambani and Anil Ambani.

Mukesh Ambani.

Kumar Mangalam Birla.

