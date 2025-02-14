After Ban, How Aandhi Returned...

'We were asked to add a dialogue where the politician says she admires Mrs Gandhi.'

IMAGE: Sanjeev Kumar and Suchitra Sen in Aandhi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/X

Gulzar's beautiful take on romance in Aandhi completes 50 years on February 13.

The director looks back at the Sanjay Kumar-Suchitra Sen-starrer, and tells Subhash K Jha, "Aandhi is among the films where I made the least mistakes."

What does Aandhi mean to you?

It means many things.

But if you are trying to be clever about Aandhi, then let me tell you it remains one my favourite films from my own. I am not too fond of some of what I've directed.

Which ones do you feel not so happy about?

I am not telling you that.

But Aandhi ranks really high. It is among the films where I made the least mistakes.

IMAGE: Gulzar with Suchitra Sen on the sets of Aandhi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/X

It was said it was based on Indira Gandhi's life?

Bilkul nahin! I am surprised you are asking me this.

Aandhi was never meant to be Indiraji's story. But when people started spreading the rumour, the film was banned in its 23rd week from theatres.

How did you get it back into theatres?

We were asked to add a dialogue where the politician says she admires Mrs Gandhi. We did the needful and the film was back.

Sanjeev Kumar, who played the politician's husband, won the Filmfare award but Suchitra Sen did not.

Sanjeev always grumbled that I cast him as an old man in Parichay, Mausam, Aandhi...

Ironically, he was never destined to become old in real life.

I think the only time you cast him as young was Namkeen and Angoor.

His other quibble was that I always gave the better part to the heroine in my films.

But look at the recognition Aandhi got him!

When I offered him Aandhi, Sanjeev said, 'This is Suchitra Sen's film through and through. What will I do in it? Tu mera dost hai ya dushman?'

IMAGE: The gorgeous Suchitra Sen. Photograph: Kind courtesy Film History Pics/X

What was it like working with the enigmatic Suchitra Sen?

I called her 'Sir'.

Contrary to people's perceptions, she was an extremely warm and friendly person.

Some of her best works was in Hindi: Hrishida's Musafir, Asit Sen's Mamta, Raj Khosla's Bambai Ka Babu.

You may add Aandhi to this list.

I feel Uttam Kumar and Suchitra Sen were not given due recognition.

I adored and respected her but she had the right to choose her friends.

She's the only example of such quiet dignity in showbiz. That's why the media compared her with Greta Garbo.

Why did you call her sir?

During the shooting of Aandhi, she started calling me 'sir'.

Everyone in Kolkata calls her 'Madame'.

Since I'm her junior, I requested her not to call me 'sir'. But she insisted.

We always conversed in Bengali.

So I called her 'sir' and she called me 'sir'.

IMAGE: Sanjeev Kumar and Suchitra Sen in Aandhi.



How did Aandhi happen?

The whole project came to me in a package.

I was told by producer J Om Prakash to make a film because Sanjeev was very keen to work with Suchitra.

I was made to hear a story by the well-known Sachin Bhowmick.

It was a run-of-the-mill suspense story.

I wondered aloud, 'Why bring *the* Suchitra Sen all the way from Kolkata for this film when this could be done by any actress in Mumbai?'

Sachin Bhowmick readily agreed with me.

Then we started searching for another story.

J Om Prakash asked me to suggest a story and I narrated the idea of Aandhi to him. Nobody had made a film on a powerful female politician before.

How did you convince her to accept Aandhi?

Three years before Aandhi, I had gone to Suchitra Sen with another script for Producer Sohanlal Kanwar.

She suggested some changes. I refused, and left.

When I went back with Aandhi, she said, 'This time I won't make any suggestions.'

I said her suggestions were most welcome. She rewarded me with such a lovely smile.

She loved the story of Aandhi and offered me cold milk. That remained a ritual between us.

We were all outdoors on the outskirts of Bangalore. Raakhee (Gulzar's wife) was also there. I have photographs of my daughter Meghna in Suchitra Sen's lap. Her daughter Moon Moon was a child then.

It was an experience of a lifetime to work with her.

After the film was complete, it was not possible for me to go to Kolkata and not visit her.

During her final years, she spent most of her time at the Aurobindo Ashram in Pondicherry. She lived in seclusion.

The music of Aandhi is imperishable.

I agree. Do you know Tere Bina Zindagi Se was originally a Durga Puja tune?

I heard Pancham (R D Burman) recording it in Bengali, and immediately started writing the lyrics in Hindi and Urdu.

If you remember, the song stops midway for a conversation between Suchitra Sen and Sanjeev Kumar.

Pancham was upset about that.

In the song Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain, he wanted to know what 'nasheman' meant.

Even Sanjeev wanted to know what it meant.