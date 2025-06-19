Aamir Told To Include Modi Quote In Sitaare Zameen Par

IMAGE: A scene from Sitaare Zameen Par.

The Central Board of Film Certification has issued a direction to this week's release Sitaare Zameen Par to add a Narendra Modi quote in the opening disclaimer.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times newspaper, five changes were suggested to the makers to include in the film.

While it doesn't specify what Modi quote they wanted, the CBFC has asked for the replacement of the term 'business woman' with 'business person'.

The 30-second disclaimer at the beginning of the movie needs to be replaced with a 26-second voice-over.

A visual containing the word 'kamal' (lotus) needs to be removed, including its appearance in the subtitles.

Michael Jackson's name needs to be replaced with 'lovebirds' in the subtitles.

Reportedly, the makers have compiled with all the suggestions.

A remake of the Spanish film Champions, the Aamir Khan-Genelia Deshmukh starrer portrays the story of a basketball coach, who teaches the sport to a team of special needs children as part of a court-mandated community service.

Aamir, on a recent Aap Ki Aadalat episode, stated that Prime Minister Modi had set a target for Viksit Bharat by the year 2047.

'PM Modi in his vision for 2047 India has stated that we need to take along persons with disabilities for which he has got a new law for inclusivity,' Aamir had said.

