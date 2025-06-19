HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Aamir Told To Include Modi Quote In Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir Told To Include Modi Quote In Sitaare Zameen Par

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: June 19, 2025 14:41 IST

x

IMAGE: A scene from Sitaare Zameen Par.
 

The Central Board of Film Certification has issued a direction to this week's release Sitaare Zameen Par to add a Narendra Modi quote in the opening disclaimer.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times newspaper, five changes were suggested to the makers to include in the film.

While it doesn't specify what Modi quote they wanted, the CBFC has asked for the replacement of the term 'business woman' with 'business person'.

The 30-second disclaimer at the beginning of the movie needs to be replaced with a 26-second voice-over.

A visual containing the word 'kamal' (lotus) needs to be removed, including its appearance in the subtitles.

Michael Jackson's name needs to be replaced with 'lovebirds' in the subtitles.

Reportedly, the makers have compiled with all the suggestions.

A remake of the Spanish film Champions, the Aamir Khan-Genelia Deshmukh starrer portrays the story of a basketball coach, who teaches the sport to a team of special needs children as part of a court-mandated community service.

Aamir, on a recent Aap Ki Aadalat episode, stated that Prime Minister Modi had set a target for Viksit Bharat by the year 2047.

'PM Modi in his vision for 2047 India has stated that we need to take along persons with disabilities for which he has got a new law for inclusivity,' Aamir had said.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why Sitaare Zameen Par Was 'Indianised'
Why Sitaare Zameen Par Was 'Indianised'
Sitaare Zameen Par: Another Worthy Aamir Cause
Sitaare Zameen Par: Another Worthy Aamir Cause
Aamir To Do A Superhero Film
Aamir To Do A Superhero Film
Isn't Genelia Fabulous?
Isn't Genelia Fabulous?
10 Life Lessons From Aamir Khan
10 Life Lessons From Aamir Khan

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Draupadi Temples Of South India

webstory image 2

Dadpe Pohe: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

National Reading Day: 12 Famous Novels Set In India

VIDEOS

Air India Crash: Remains of co-pilot Clive Kunder brought to Mumbai1:07

Air India Crash: Remains of co-pilot Clive Kunder brought...

'Honoured to meet him': Trump after hosting Munir at the White House2:22

'Honoured to meet him': Trump after hosting Munir at the...

PM Modi emplanes for New Delhi from Croatia1:27

PM Modi emplanes for New Delhi from Croatia

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD