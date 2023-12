Just what were the glamour girls of Bollywood busy doing on Thursday?

Mouni Roy opens yet another outlet of her restaurant Badmaash at Lower Parel, central Mumbai, and makes a glittering entry.

Badmaash now has six outlets across Mumbai, Bangalore and Kolkata.

Mouni's best friend Disha Patani attends the opening, looking super hot in a leopard-printed top and denim shorts.

Tara Sutaria gets spotted at another event in the same part of town.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar