Home  » Movies » Sobhita Gets The Midweek Blues

Sobhita Gets The Midweek Blues

September 16, 2025 14:08 IST

The gorgeous Sobhita Dhulipala treated her social media followers to some wow sari-clad pictures of herself. The pictures were shot in a beach, which only enhanced the setting.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita knows just how to light up a simple blue sari.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

A close-up and a coy look make a heady combination.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Captured in black and white.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Unfortunately, we won't be seeing Sobhita in the movies or even OTT this year.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

The actor married Naga Chaitanya last December, and the couple are busy making #CoupleGoals

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita's gorgeous photoshoot gets a lot of love from her followers.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

