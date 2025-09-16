Sobhita Gets The Midweek Blues

The gorgeous Sobhita Dhulipala treated her social media followers to some wow sari-clad pictures of herself. The pictures were shot in a beach, which only enhanced the setting.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita knows just how to light up a simple blue sari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

A close-up and a coy look make a heady combination.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Captured in black and white.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Unfortunately, we won't be seeing Sobhita in the movies or even OTT this year.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

The actor married Naga Chaitanya last December, and the couple are busy making #CoupleGoals

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita's gorgeous photoshoot gets a lot of love from her followers.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff