What Manoj Kumar's Songs Mean To Me

A Ganesh Nadar applauds the fabulous songs in Manoj Kumar movies.

IMAGE: Manoj Kumar in Hariyali Aur Rasta.

Among the many things I loved about Manoj Kumar was his habit of making well-known villains good-hearted characters in his movies.

So we have Pran in Upkar, Premnath in Roti Kapada Aur Makaan and Prem Chopra in Shaheed, playing good-hearted supporters of the hero.

And then, there are the beautiful songs from his movies. Some of them hold a special significance in my life.

IMAGE: Manoj Kumar in Upkar.

I was nine years old when Upkar released.

I used to be scared of Pran but in this movie, he is a good guy.

He sang the song Kasme Vaade Pyar Wafa, a song I sang in my teens every time a girl broke my heart.

At that time, Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri had given the clarion call, 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisaan' and Manoj Kumar responded with Upkar and its chartbuster song, Mere Desh Ki Dharti.

IMAGE: Manoj Kumar with Moushumi Chatterjee in Roti Kapada Aur Makaan.

The next movie I remember is Roti, Kapada Aur Makaan. Its song Mehangai Mar Gayi is relevant even today, when inflation has kayoed the common man.

Another song from the film which we sang every time it rained was Haye Haye Yeh Majboori, picturised on Zeenat Aman.

IMAGE: Manoj Kumar in Shor.

Shor was a masterpiece and the song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai, Maujon Ki Ravaani Hai, Zindagi Aur Kuch Bhi Nahin, Teri Meri Kahaani Hai plays in my mind every time I think of my sweet wife, who passed away nine years ago.

One line in this touches me more than the others: Kuch Paakar Khona Hai Kuch Khokar Paanaa Hai, Jeevan Ka Matlab Toh Aanaa Aur Jaanaa Hai.

IMAGE: Manoj Kumar with Hema Malini in Sanyasi.

Sanyasi was a flop but the song Chal Sanyasi Mandir Mein lingered on for years.

IMAGE: Manoj Kumar and Hema Malini in Dus Numbri.

I love listening to the title song from Dus Numbri: Yeh Duniya Ek Numbari Toh Main Dus Numbri.

IMAGE: Manoj Kumar in Purab Aur Paschim.

Hai Preet Jahan Ki Reet Sada from Purab Aur Paschim is an all-time favourite when I feel patriotic.

IMAGE: Manoj Kumar with Sadhana in Woh Kaun Thi.

Shreya Ghosal's favourite song is Lag Jaa Gale from Raj Khosla's Woh Kaun Thi, picturised on Sadhana and Manoj Kumar.

IMAGE: Manoj Kumar with Nanda in Gumnaam.

And who can forget the haunting title track Gumnaam Hai Koi from the scary movie Gumnaam?

IMAGE: Manoj Kumar in Be-Imaan.

Jai Bolo Beimaan Ki from Be-Imaan has some interesting lyrics: Na Ijjat Ki Chinta, Na Fikr Koi Upman Ki, Jai Bolo Beimaan Ki Jai Bolo.

IMAGE: Manoj Kumar with Waheeda Rehman in Pathar Ke Sanam.

Pathar Ke Sanam gave me two favourites: Mehboob Mere and the title track Patthar Ke Sanam Tujhe Humne.