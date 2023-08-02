Worried You May Lose Your Job?

How do you avoid being laid off?

If you have been let go, what should you do next?

Over 17,000 employees in the start-up industry have lost their jobs in 2023, according to the recruitment and staffing firm, CIEL HR.

Over 10,774 employees have been laid off in the tech sector in the first half of this year, says Layoffs.fyi, which tracks job cuts in the tech sector.

Byju's sacked 3,000 people last year and may lay off 1,000 more employees.

Are people losing jobs in your company?

What can you do to keep your job safe?

If you have lost your job, what should your next steps be?

R P Yadav is the founder, chairman and managing director of Genius Consultants Limited, a 30-year-old human resources solutions company.

Mayank Rautela is the group chief human resources officer at Care Hospitals.

He has over 20 years of experience in general management, strategic human resources, global mergers and integrations and change management.

Saurabh Saxena is the COO of Scaler by InterviewBit, an edtech platform that helps engineers achieve their highest potential and prepare for potential job interviews.

He has over 10 years of experience mentoring the next generation of engineering graduates and software developers.

Abhishek Shah has over 10 years of experience in helping create sustainable thriving businesses, leveraging technology and mentoring people.

He founded Testlify, a talent assessment platform in 2022.

Khevna Shah is the head of human resources at Coverfox Insurance.

She has 14 years of experience in human resources across industries like manufacturing, banking and financial services and insurance.

Air Commodore Nitin Sathe (retd) is an IAF veteran with experience in aviation, aviation management, recruitment and HR.

Today, he is a certified recruiter and personality assessor.

If you are planning to start out on your own, our entrepreneurship gurus are here to help.

As CEO and managing director at the computer networking institute Jetking Infotrain Limited, Harsh Bharwani leads international business and employability initiatives.

He has trained over 300,000 students in employability, confidence and key life skills.

Chandu Nair advises entrepreneurs and enterprises about creating and building their business.

He has direct experience in angel, venture capital and strategic investor funding.

Ankit Kedia is an angel investor and the founder of Capital-A, a venture fund for seed to early-stage meaningful start-ups and Caremont, a healthcare startup.

He is a second generation entrepreneur with 15 years of experience.

Chocko Valliappa is the founder and CEO of Vee Technologies, a global IT services company; HireMee, a talent assessment and talent management start-up; and vice chairman of The Sona Group of education institutions.

A fourth-generation entrepreneur.

Baqar Iftikhar Naqvi is the founder and CEO of Upriver Ecommerce, an online sales accelerator firm and can guide entrepreneurs on how to make their firms grow.

He has 23 years of experience in the consumer products and retail industry.

