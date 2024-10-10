News
How To Prioritise Your Mental Health

How To Prioritise Your Mental Health

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
Last updated on: October 10, 2024 09:18 IST
On World Mental Health Day, October 10, you can post your questions to rediffGURUS Anu Krishna, Kanchan Rai and R Pushpa HERE.

How to prioritise your mental health at work

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The theme for World Mental Health Day 2024 is 'It is time to prioritise mental health at the workplace.'

Are you facing problems at work?

Do you feel lonely, depressed, sidelined or disrespected?

Is your career going through a difficult phase?

Are you unable to discuss your problems with someone whom you can trust?

On World Mental Health Day, October 10, we are asking you to talk about your problems.

While the theme this year is mental health at the workplace, you can also ask questions related to your relationships as well.

Our experts are there for you.

rediffGURU Anu Krishna is a mind coach and relationship expert.

The co-founder of Unfear Changemakers LLP, she has received her neuro linguistic programming training from National Federation of NeuroLinguistic Programming, USA, and her energy work specialisation from the Institute for Inner Studies, Manila.

She is an executive member of the Indian Association of Adolescent Health.

  • You can ask your questions to rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE.

rediffGURU  Kanchan Rai has 10 years of experience in therapy, nurturing soft skills and leadership coaching.

She is the founder of the Let Us Talk Foundation, which offers mindfulness workshops to help people stay emotionally and mentally healthy.

  • You can ask your questions to rediffGURU Kanchan Rai HERE.

Pushpa R is the founder of Radiant Yoga Vibes.

She specialises in meditation, yoga for wellness and mindfulness.

  • You can ask your questions to rediffGURU Pushpa R HERE.
