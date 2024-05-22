'Will Banking Career Affect Marriage Prospects?'

Don't rush into marriage solely due to external pressure.

It's essential to find a partner who supports your career ambitions, advises rediffGURU Shekhar Kumar.

Are you feeling stuck in a job that is not keeping you happy?

Do you want to upskill and switch your career for a better future?

Are you looking for a mentor who can help you evaluate the career options and opportunities you can avail of?

rediffGURU Shekhar Kumar is an HR expert, talent, and client acquisition leader at Star Engicon Private Limited (SEPL). He has 18 years of expertise in the search and placement of executive leadership talent across various industries.

Anonymous: I am a banker. I have worked as finance professional for 20 years now but I have not excelled in my career as I am not great at finance.

I have been dragging myself for 20 years now.

Can you help as to how can I change my career to which I like as well as excel in it?

It's commendable that you're seeking a career change after 20 years in finance.

Changing careers can be challenging but also highly rewarding if it aligns with your interests and strengths.

Here is some advice to help you transition into a new career that you can both enjoy and excel at but first do a self-assessment to know what you truly enjoy doing.

Use career assessment tools and resources like LinkedIn, job boards and industry publications to explore different career options.

Consider hobbies, activities or subjects that you find engaging and fulfilling. Assess your transferable skills, such as problem-solving, analytical thinking, communication, leadership and any technical skills you’ve developed.

Look into various career fields that align with your interests and strengths.

Consider fields like education, healthcare, technology, non-profit work, entrepreneurship, etc.

Talk to professionals in fields you’re interested in. This will give you insights into your day-to-day responsibilities, required skills and potential challenges.

Determine what new skills or qualifications you need for your desired career. This might include technical skills, certifications or degrees. Platforms like Coursera, Udemy and edX offer courses in various fields.

Consider enrolling in relevant courses to build your skillset. For example, you could use your financial background to become a business or financial consultant.

If you enjoy teaching, consider becoming a finance professor or instructor. Alternatively, you could move into administration or counselling within educational institutions.

Leverage your management and analytical skills in the healthcare sector, which often seeks professionals with strong organisational and financial skills.

Consider roles in fintech, data analysis or project management.

Changing careers after 20 years in finance is a significant step but with careful planning, skill development and a strategic approach, you can successfully transition to a career that you enjoy and excel in.

Focus on what drives you and aligns with your strengths and take actionable steps toward achieving your new career goals.

Anonymous: Hello sir. I am 26 years old woman and I am unemployed. I am preparing for bank exams but yet not qualified any.

I sat for SBI Clerk and didn't make it through. My parents are saying that bank is not a good option for women because of work pressure, transfer and working hours.

And they have given me only two years else they gonna get me married.

Some of my friends got in bank one got in IIM and I feel I am out of track.

Please help me with this.

I am really looking forward to work as a manager in bank but I am scared of all this. Please guide. Thank you.

It's understandable that you're feeling stressed and uncertain, given the pressure from your family and the challenges you're facing.

Think about other career paths that might also align with your skills and interests. This could include roles in finance, administration or other fields where your banking preparation might be valuable.

Identify where you fell short in previous bank exams.

Develop a detailed study schedule that includes daily goals, practice tests and regular revisions. Focus on your weak areas while reinforcing your strengths.

Have an honest conversation with your parents about your career aspirations and the steps you are taking to achieve them. Explain the commitment and passion you have for working in a bank.

Discuss potential compromises, such as exploring banking roles that have more stable locations or considering other positions in financial institutions that may offer similar career growth without frequent transfers.

Focus on your preparation and try not to compare yourself to others. Everyone has their own pace and path to success.

Practise stress-relief techniques like meditation, exercise or hobbies that help you relax and stay positive.

Reflect on what you want in life and don't rush into marriage solely due to external pressure. It's essential to find a partner who supports your career ambitions.

By focusing on your goals, improving your preparation strategy and addressing your family's concerns with understanding and communication, you can navigate this challenging period and work towards achieving your dream of becoming a bank manager.

Stay determined and proactive and remember that your career is your journey.

Anonymous: Hi, I worked in IT industry for 12+ years. Then I had to quit my job because of family commitments. It's been 10+ years now.

In those years, though I haven't been in a regular job, I have done a few freelancing jobs now and then. I also run a couple of niche but non-technical websites.

I have stayed in touch with latest technologies through certifications and self learning.

Now, since my kids are grown up, I am thinking of resuming my career. But the huge career gap seems to hinder opportunities.

Though I try to motivate myself to persevere, it is a bit frustrating as some of the jobs that suit my tech skills go past me because of the gap.

What is the best strategy to restart my career? Kindly please advise. Thanks in advance.

The gap in your formal employment might be frustrating but it doesn't diminish your 12+ years of experience and your ongoing efforts to stay updated.

Here's a strategic approach to relaunching your IT career:

You can revamp your resume to showcase your core IT skills and accomplishments, not focusing heavily on the exact dates of your employment.

Try to quantify your achievements with metrics whenever possible (eg, increased website traffic by X% through SEO improvements).

Frame your freelance projects as valuable consulting experiences where you independently tackled real-world problems. Your websites demonstrate your initiative and technical abilities in managing projects.

Don't aim for the exact same senior-level positions you held before the break. Consider mid-level roles that allow you to re-enter the workforce and demonstrate your updated skills.

You can gradually progress within a company.

Start by reconnecting with former colleagues or classmates on LinkedIn. Inform them you're re-entering the workforce and seek informational interviews to learn about current industry trends and potential opportunities.

Update your LinkedIn profile and consider creating a professional website or portfolio showcasing your IT skills and freelance projects.

You may also volunteer for a non-profit organisation or take on short-term contract work to gain recent technical experience and build your resume.

Remember that re-entering the workforce after a break takes time and perseverance.

You must focus on your strengths besides strategically tailoring your job search.

Don't be discouraged by initial setbacks.

By effectively showcasing your skills and experiences, you'll land the right IT opportunity to relaunch your successful career.

