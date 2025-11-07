HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Why Zohran Mamdani Never Takes Off His Rings

Why Zohran Mamdani Never Takes Off His Rings

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
November 07, 2025 13:21 IST

New York's mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's incredible win has set the political pot frothing.

He's the first Indian American, the first Ugandan American, the first Muslim and the first millennial to occupy this pose.

Unlike most male politicians who avoid accessories, Zohran stands out with his three silver rings -- two on the right hand, one on the left.

Zohran Mamdani

Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Speaking to The New York Times, he said his jewellery habit began in 2013 after his grandfather passed away. For him, wearing rings became a quiet way to stay connected to that memory.

Zohran Mamdani

Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

The piece that grabs the most attention sits on his right index finger, an heirloom his paternal grandfather picked up during a 2007 trip to Syria.

Next to it is another silver ring, a sweet find that his wife, Rama Duwaji, bought during a holiday in Tunisia.

Zohran Mamdani

Photograph: Kylie Cooper/Reuters

On his left hand, he keeps things minimal with his wedding band which he began wearing after their marriage earlier this year.

Zohran Mamdani

Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

He once had a fourth ring, a pinkie design created by Rama, which he says symbolised their love.

He wanted to get it resized because it began cutting into his finger. Before that could happen, though, the ring slipped into a drain and vanished.

Zohran told NYT that they now 'mourn that ring'. He only takes off the other three rings when he goes to bed.

REDIFF GET AHEAD / Rediff.com
Zohran Mamdani

