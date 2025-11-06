The Story Behind Mira Nair's Ilkal Sari

Mira Nair's decision to wear an Indian handloom sari for her son Zohran Mamdani's historic win was a beautiful tribute to Indian craftsmanship.

IMAGE: New York's Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani with his mother, the celebrated filmmaker Mira Nair. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

On November 4, 2025, when Zohran Mamdani created history as New York City's youngest mayor in over a century, it wasn't just a proud moment for India; it was a celebration of identity and diversity.

Among the crowd of supporters, internationally-acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair stood out in particular as she celebrated her son's win by adding her own desi touch.

Mira walked on stage to congratulate Zohran draped in a stunning hand-woven Ilkal saree from Karnataka.

Netizens across the world acknowledged the viral moment that became more than a fashion statement.

Mira's decision to wear an Indian sari was a beautiful tribute to both Indian craftsmanship and her family's Indian roots.

IMAGE: Mira Nair with Designer Geeta Patil of Kubsa Handcrafted. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kubsa Handcrafted/Instagram

The sari was a part of Kubsa Handcrafted's Tala collection designed by Geeta Patil, who leads the artisanal brand known for reviving the traditional Ilkal weaving technique.

'My heart swells with pride today as I see Mira Nair wearing @kubsa_handcrafted silk Ilkal saree handwoven on pit loom in north Karnataka where our first effort to revive Ilkal and Khana began five years ago,' Geeta wrote on Instagram.

'It makes it even more special because this is a historic moment at NYC as her son Zohran Mamdani becomes the mayor elect.'

'I first spoke to Mira on the phone when she visited our cluster early 2025 and saw our weaving workshop, met our weavers,' Patil, who is on a holiday, shared.

'I couldn't be there in person due to my health issues and the few minutes call with her only made me want to meet her even more. Finally having met her a few months later, I was so moved (while being star struck I might add) by her warmth, her humility.'

What makes Ilkal sari so special?

IMAGE: Ilkal is a special weaving style in which the pallu and body are woven separately and then brought together to form a beautiful contrasting sari that is durable and versatile. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kubsa Handcrafted/Instagram

The sari gets its name from Ilkal, a town in Karnataka's Bagalkot district.

Known for its distinctive weaving style, bold colours, silk-cotton blend and contrasting pallu and border, a single Ilkal sari takes several days to weave on the traditional pit loom.

Unlike in the traditional saris where the entire sari is woven as a single unit, the Ilkal sari's silk pallu and cotton body are joined using the traditional tope teni method, thread by thread -- a skill passed down through generations.