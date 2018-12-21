Why Priyanka, Saina picked blue for their special day

December 21, 2018 08:10 IST

Move over reds and whites, blue is the latest black at celebrity weddings.

The wedding season has begun and we are seeing a lot of interesting trends this year.

While bling is almost out, embroidery and handcrafted embroidery is making a comeback.

Also, blue seems to be a favourite among brides, bridesmaids and the guests.

Check out these pictures.

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra wore a blue backless corset with a matching lehenga designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee to her wedding reception in Mumbai. The lehenga is part of the designer's Curiosity, Art and Antiquity project. She accessorised her look with a huge Victorian rose cut diamond necklace and Bohemian pile of eclectic bangles. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Saina Nehwal stood out on her wedding day in this indigo velvet lehenga, embroidered with zardosi, applique, pearls and crystals. Sabyasachi Mukherjee who created the wedding look feels that blue is a royal colour. For Saina, he added a pink choli with blue and gold border to break the montony. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sabyasachi Mukherjee/Instagram

IMAGE: Priyanka's cousin Parineeti, who was a bridesmaid at the former's wedding wore a blue cape style lehenga from Payal Khandwala for one of the wedding ceremonies. The gold choker adds a distinct touch to the outfit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Batra/Instagram