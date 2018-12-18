Why Lata Mangeshkar sang for Isha-Anand

December 18, 2018 13:39 IST

When you are the Ambanis, you can get even Mata Saraswati to bless you.

IMAGE: Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal wore colour-coordinated outfits. While Isha looked stunning in a golden lehenga, Anand wore a beige sherwani. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Ma Saraswati. That's what admirers of Lata Mangeshkar call her.

And that's what she did when a special message was broadcast at Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding on December 16.

Lataji sent a very special recording in her voice where she is heard singing the Gayatri Mantra and a Ganesh Stuti for the couple and wishing them all the best for their married life.

"It was the best I could do considering I wasn't well enough to attend the wedding," Lataji tells Subhash K Jha.

"My best wishes are always with Isha and her husband Anand. May they make their parents proud."

Elaborating on her relationship with the Ambanis, Lataji says, "For me Mukesh and Nita (Nita and Mukesh Ambani, Isha's parents) are like part of my family. I don't look at them as a separate family."

"Both of them have always been very fond me, as I of them. I'd have loved to attend their daughter's wedding. Sadly I wasn't up to it."

"But I hope to meet Isha and Anand soon and offer them my blessing."

Lataji has heard a lot about the wedding.

"It is being said it was the best wedding in Mumbai in many years. Mukeshji and Nita Bhabhi personally looked into every aspect of the arrangement making sure every guest was looked after."

IMAGE: Beyonce performs at the Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal pre-wedding festivities in Udaipur. Photograph: Kind courtesy Beyonce/Instagram

"I believe the American musician-performer Beyonce performed at the pre-wedding celebration," inarguably, India's greatest lady singer says.

"Yeh koi choti baat nahin hai (this is not a small matter). I don't think anyone but Mukesh and Nita Ambani could manage this."