School children celebrated Aravalli Day on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 near the Aravalli hills in Gurugram to show solidarity with the clean air and water security of the Aravalli ecosystem.

Around 750 students from schools across the national capital region joined the campaign demanding rollback of the NCR Draft Plan 2041 proposal.

IMAGE: A schoolgirl wearing a lion mask hugs a tree. All Photographs: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: School children hug a tree.

IMAGE: The children showcase the message 'Save Aravallis' wearing face paints.

IMAGE: The kids spread the message, here, below and below.

