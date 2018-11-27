When Milind Soman inspired women to run in a sari

November 27, 2018 11:20 IST

Your clothes should never come in the way of your fitness, says Pinkathon founder Milind Soman.

The city of Mumbai woke up to a different morning this week.

Nearly 200 women dressed in saris gathered at Ganesh Udyan in Vikhroli, Mumbai to participate in The Saree Run with Milind Soman.

Model and founder of Pinkathon Milind Soman shared the inspiration behind making women run a marathon in a saree.

"The legacy and love of every Indian woman for sarees is undeniable. We want to change the mind-set of women. We want women to run in whatever they wear and the way they are dressed, be it sarees, salwar kameez or even the hijabs."

"Clothes should not become deterrent to women's fitness. The idea is to inculcate the fitness habit in their comfort wear."

"This run emphasised the fact that a mere element such as dressing can stop no woman from striving towards fitness," he said.

Check out these pictures from the event.

Women dressed in sarees participate in the Pinkathon in Mumbai. Photographs: Kind courtesy Pinkathon

Founder of Pinkathon Saree Run, Milind participates with his wife Ankita Konwar.

Milind Soman poses with the marathon squad.

Such an inspiring groupie.