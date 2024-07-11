When I Took A Boat Holiday

If you want food for your soul, narrowboating is definitely recommended, says Ronjita Kulkarni.
The best way to really enjoy the English countryside is to go narrowboating.
Narrowboats are long, slim boats, designed like a home, sailing on a narrow canal. And since this is the UK, you have to sail it yourself :)
Don't let this put off first-timer sailors. It's not difficult, as the boats are not fast; it's as fast as your normal walking speed. Also, an expert will give you a thorough lesson and details about the boat before you set off. The boats, which run on diesel, are steered from the outside, on the deck, outside, using a rod at the back of the vessel.
We enjoyed our narrowboat experience across five days, four nights, when we sailed on the Llangollen Canal, from the quaint port of Whixall, Shropshire in England, to a village called Trevor in Wales. It's a distance of about 22 miles.
Since we were a party of seven, we hired a very long narrowboat, with four bedrooms, which also came with a kitchen, a sitting area and two washrooms.
The views are indescribable.
Once you set sail, you will not see a single vehicle alongside the canal. You are literally living in nature.
Oh, but you may get duck traffic in the canals, so do look out for their flocks!
One of the specialties of narrowboating is the canal locks.
Since the water levels are different as you go along the canal, they are separated by locks, which you have to manually unlock and then lock again.
There were two locks on our route.
By day, you can sail as much or as little as you want.
Night-time sailing is not allowed, and one has to moor the boat along the banks by 8 pm.
The night experience is something else.
The above picture is where we spent our second night. There was lush greenery and absolutely no other human in sight.
Just you and nature.
That doesn't make it dangerous though.
We even went for evening strolls along the banks, encountering no animals either.
In peak summer, daylight extends right up to 10 pm, so it never feels daunting. Even after that, the moon lights up the night, so you don't notice the absence of streetlights.
If you fall short of wine -- or even food (maybe not always in that order!) -- you can always moor along the busy town shops.
We found a Tesco outlet in Ellesmere, and got our supplies from there.
Water is available at regular stops along the canal for drinking and washing purposes.
There are refuelling pumps that are easy to access.
There are diners and pubs along the canal, if you're feeling too lazy to cook on the boat.
The best part about Trevor -- and the reason why it attracts tourists from all over the world -- is that it has the longest aqueduct in Great Britain and is the highest canal aqueduct in the world.
Named the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct, it stands tall at 126 feet and 12 feet in width.
As you sail through this narrow waterway, you will not forget the breathtaking view on either side.
You can even step out of the boat and walk along the footpath to view this aqueduct.
The Pontcysyllte Aqueduct was built way back in 1795, and the construction took 10 years. The cost was 47,000 pounds at the time.
The Trevor side of the aqueduct is quite busy, as tourists mill around to take in the view. Besides narrowboats and canoes, there are also day rides for tourists just for this view.
The village of Trevor, however, is very quiet.
An old church had been converted to create this restaurant, and the typical English breakfast here makes your belly very happy.
If you want food for your soul, narrowboating is definitely recommended.
Quick Facts
* A four-night stay will set you back about 2,000 pounds.
* A minimum of two adults is mandatory to operate the boat.
* Dogs are allowed.
Handy Tip: Bring a torch, first-aid kit, bottled water, a hat, stout shoes or Wellingtons and wet-weather gear.