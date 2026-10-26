When Can Home Loan EMIs Pause?

'Borrowers may stop EMIs if the loan or tripartite agreement expressly permits suspension, including where disbursements or repayments are linked to specified construction milestones.'

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

The Karnataka high court recently ruled that a bank cannot criminally prosecute a homebuyer for a builder's breach of contract, but this does not mean the borrower's obligation to repay the loan ends.

Pritesh Bari v State of Karnataka involved a Rs 39.92 lakh home loan from State Bank of India.

The builder left the project incomplete, did not register the flat in the buyer's name and resold it to a third party without clearing the loan.

Key Points Homebuyers generally must continue paying EMIs even if the builder abandons a project or fails to deliver the flat.

EMI suspension may be possible if the loan agreement permits it or the lender or court authorises it.

Loan defaults can damage credit scores, attract penal charges and trigger recovery proceedings.

Under Rera, buyers may seek a refund with interest or compensation for possession delays.

Buyers should examine loan agreements, stop further disbursements where appropriate and preserve all project-related documents.

The IBC may be an option for insolvent builders, but insolvency proceedings do not guarantee a refund.

When Can Repayment Pause?

Continue to pay your equated monthly instalments (EMIs) under the loan contract, as no statutory right exists to suspend them.

"Borrowers may stop EMIs if the loan or tripartite agreement expressly permits suspension, including where disbursements or repayments are linked to specified construction milestones," says Manmeet Kaur, partner, Karanjawala & Co.

Otherwise, obtain a written approval from the lender or a court order before stopping payments.

Alternatively, seek written consent to defer or restructure repayments.

Risks of stopping EMIs

After repayment is overdue for over 90 days, the lender classifies the account as a non-performing asset.

Default hurts the credit score and attracts overdue interest, penal charges and recovery under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (Sarfaesi) Act or by the Debt Recovery Tribunal.

"Inform the bank in writing about the stalled project and pursue remedies against the builder under Section 18 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (Rera), which provides for a refund with interest or compensation," says Kaur.

Who must repay?

Check abandonment, cancellation, refund and repayment clauses in loan and tripartite agreements.

Clauses imposing sole liability on buyers despite non-completion or allowing full upfront disbursement regardless of how far construction has progressed are red flags.

To get the builder to fulfil its contractual obligation to refund, issue a notice, then approach Rera or a consumer commission.

Steps after a project stalls

Request the bank to halt further disbursements and ask for a statement of the amounts released.

"Preserve the loan and tripartite agreements, allotment letter, payment receipts and correspondence with the developer. Send the builder a formal notice seeking an explanation and completion timeline. If the matter remains unresolved, approach Rera," says Shankey Agrawal, partner, BMR Legal.

Possession or refund?

Go for possession with compensation for delay if the project is nearing completion, and a refund if work has stalled indefinitely.

"Under Section 18 of Rera, buyers can seek a refund with prescribed interest or, alternatively, continue with the project and claim interest for delay. They can approach the State Rera Authority or the appropriate consumer commission. If a home loan is involved, they should seek adjustment of the refund against the outstanding loan," says Agrawal.

IBC vs Rera

Consider the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) when the builder is insolvent, has multiple creditors, and is unlikely to honour refunds.

Rera offers a more direct remedy for buyers seeking a refund or compensation for delay with interest.

But enforcement can be difficult against a cash-strapped developer.

"Under the IBC, homebuyers are financial creditors. But a Section 7 application requires at least 100 allottees or 10 per cent of the project's allottees, whichever is lower.

"Insolvency proceedings may help revive a stalled project, but they can be lengthy and do not guarantee a refund. Weigh your options based on the project's financial position and whether you want possession or your money back," says Adnan Siddiqui, partner, King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys.

Claiming compensation

Check whether the bank disbursed money in excess of the construction-linked schedule.

"Approach a consumer commission, arguing deficiency in service, if the bank's lapses caused financial loss," says Siddiqui.

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Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff