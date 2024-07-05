The Most Beautiful Teens In The World

After facing stiff competition in their own countries, 28 beautiful teenagers have come to India to find out who will win the coveted crown of Miss Teen International 2024.

The contest takes place in the ancient city of Jaipur, which is steeped in royalty, on July 7, making it a fitting venue to crown a future princess.

The contestants, who have come from all over the world, made it a point to visit that amazing monument to love, the Taj Mahal.

Photographs: ANI Photo

Sejal Gupta (standing, third from left), is representing India.

She has already made her presence felt in Bollywood in movies like Mission Mangal, Kun Faya Kun and Sukhee.

Here are the contestants, at the entrance to the Taj.

Will India win this year too? Will Sejal bring home the crown?

Fun fact: Aayushi Dholakia won the crown for India in 2019. Mannat Siwach was the first runner-up in 2023 while Ritika Khatnani was the first runner-up in 2018.