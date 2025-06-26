What Is Brain Aneurysm, Salman's Medical Condition?

Brain aneurysm is a severe disorder that affects two to five per cent individuals globally.

Surprisingly, not many are aware about this as there are no definite symptoms; hence, it can go undiagnosed for years.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show and revealed he has a brain aneurysm and arteriovenous malformation (AVM).

What are brain aneurysm and AVM?

In simple terms, a brain aneurysm means "there is a weak spot in a blood vessel in the brain that bulges out and tends to fill with blood," Dr Pankaj Agarwal, head of the department of neurology, Gleneagles Hospital, Mumbai, tells Divya Nair/Rediff.

When the bulge ruptures, it leads to bleeding inside the brain.

"In arteriovenous malformation (AVM), which is an equally rare and serious disorder, there is a tangle of abnormal blood vessels connecting arteries and veins that disrupts the normal flow of blood," explains Dr Sheetal Goyal, consultant neurologist at Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospitals.

How serious is a brain aneurysm and an AVM?

Both an AVM and a brain aneurysm are serious disorders.

"The latter affects 2 to 5 per cent of the global population," says Dr Agarwal. "They can be asymptomatic and go undiagnosed for years.

"Lack of timely intervention can even cause untimely death."

What causes a brain aneurysm?

Dr Agarwal says the cause is not known yet. However, "high blood pressure or hypertension, smoking and family history can increase one's chances of suffering from this condition.

"Genetics, high blood pressure, trauma and smoking are risk factors that might increase the possibility of developing this condition," adds Dr Goyal.

Who is at risk?

As per experts, many people have brain aneurysms but aren't aware of it because the symptoms go undiagnosed for years.

"Brain aneurysms can happen at any age. However, it is common in people who are between 35 to 60 years old," says Dr Agarwal.

Symptoms

"Patients may experience headaches, blurred vision, seizures, dizziness or weakness. If there is bleeding within the brain, individuals may develop a sudden, terrible headache that is often described as the worst headache one can experience.

"Based on the size and position of the bulge in your brain, one may develop complications," says Dr Goyal.

Symptoms such as headache, poor vision and loss of consciousness, should be reported to the doctor without any delay, says Dr Agarwal.

"The doctor will advise a CT scan or an MRI. If an aneurysm is diagnosed and a rupture is suspected, the doctor may advise a CT angiography," he added.

Post diagnosis care

Once the diagnosis is confirmed, the doctor will suggest the mode of treatment.

"Individuals might have to stop or limit activities that raise blood pressure. They will have to deal with increased fatigue. The possibility of a rupture can impact mental health," says Dr Goyal.

"The final treatment will vary based on the size, location and whether the aneurysm in the brain has ruptured. If it has, emergency treatment will be required to stop the bleeding and save the patient's life. Timely management is key for a successful outcome," explains Dr Agarwal.

How long can brain aneurysm patients survive?

According to Dr Goyal, if brain aneurysms or AVMs are diagnosed at an early stage and provided with timely medical therapy, individuals with these conditions will be able to live active and productive lives.