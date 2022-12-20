News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » What Did Ajay Devgn Tell Her?

What Did Ajay Devgn Tell Her?

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
Last updated on: December 20, 2022 18:20 IST
Ajay Devgn has been the chief guest for many events. But this one is close to his heart.
Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com reports.

There were giggles. Also dollops of seriousness. And determination.

Over 1,000 students ignored an unseasonably hot December day as they gathered near the Jamnabhai Narsee School in Juhu, northwest Mumbai, for the 19th annual sports meet -- the first edition was held in 2002 -- for differently abled students.

This year, the meet hosted participants from over 54 schools.

Watching the children show off their skills were Chief Guest Ajay Devgn, the dedicated teachers who have devoted their lives to these children and their equally dedicated parents.

 

Ajay Devgn

Photographs, Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Ajay Devgn arrives to warm applause.

 

Ajay Devgn

And acknowledges it with a namaste. Standing next to him is Sujay Thacker, a trustee of the Narsee Monjee Educational Trust that runs the school.

 

Sports meet for differently-abled children

Who can resist that smile as the march past begins?!

 

 

Sports meet for differently-abled children

Students from The Victoria Memorial School For The Blind travelled from Tardeo, central Mumbai, for the event.

 

Sports meet for differently-abled children

Check out their amazing skills at the malkhamb.

 

Sports meet for differently-abled children

An impressed Ajay congratulates them.

 

Sports meet for differently-abled children

Students from the Jamnabhai Narsee School show off their skills.

 

Sports meet for differently-abled children

This little boy from the IES Navi Mumbai School impressed everyone with his Dand Khel.

 

Sports meet for differently-abled children

Making the ball dance :)

 

Sports meet for differently-abled children

Their happy family members.

 

Ajay, who was proud of how these children handled Life's challenges, has this to say:

 

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
