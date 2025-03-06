'Weddings Are As Cinematic As A Sanjay Leela Bhansali Set'

Wedding photography is pushing the limits of creativity with photoshoots around the world.

IMAGE: Surbhi and Sumit at Aahana Resort in Jim Corbett. Photograph: Kind courtesy Knotting Bells/Instagram

From Kashmir's serene shikara rides and Jaisalmer's golden dunes to European fairytale settings, wedding photographers are raising the bar to capture couples' most treasured moments.

This photography segment, which makes 3 per cent of India's $130 billion wedding industry, is thriving on millennials' preference for personal and unique visual narratives.

"Photographers are often the first vendors that couples book, since this is the most tangible part of the event," says Rajesh Satankar, co-founder of Knotting Bells, a Mumbai-based photography firm.

In some cases, photography teams even guide the bride on makeup and wardrobe to align with the wedding's theme.

Luxury wedding packages can range from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh per day for photography.

Satankar adds that for destination weddings, which often span several days, the complete wedding shoot costs Rs 15 lakh to Rs 18 lakh, even more.

"This covers photography, cinematography, and editing," says Shrey Bhagat, founder of Raabta Studios, Mumbai.

High-end packages include on-site editing and same-day highlights, with custom photography, aerial cinematography, and signature films as part of the offering.

IMAGE: Anushree and Arnav's engagement in Bahrain. Photograph: Kind courtesy Knotting Bells/Instagram

Stating it simply

While luxury weddings are often associated with extravagance, a shift toward minimalism is emerging.

Customised choices, cultural nuances, and documentary-style videos are becoming popular.

"More is being spent on quality, storytelling, and artistry," says Jayant Chhabra, founder of New Delhi-based Cupcake Productions.

One example of this trend is a Moulin Rouge-themed sangeet, complete with dramatic lighting and cabaret decor that they photographed.

According to Himanshu Patel, founder of Epic Stories, packages include cinematic films, drone shots, and elegant photo books.

Millennials and Gen Z are favouring editorial-style visuals and contemporary aesthetics.

IMAGE: Aditya and his friends at JW Marriott Khao Lak, Thailand. Photograph: Kind courtesy Knotting Bells/Instagram

The rise of destination weddings and intimate gatherings is also contributing to the luxury market's growth.

"We recently shot a wedding in Italy with 40 guests, focusing on capturing personal moments -- pre-wedding portraits, family pictures, bridal portraits," says Satankar. Couples are also seeking immersive experiences, like underwater or helicopter shots.

Post-wedding photoshoots in exotic locations, too, are gaining traction. But these need not be immediately after the wedding.

For instance, for a winter wedding, between November and February, Europe is not an ideal photography destination.

So, couples sometimes plan a honeymoon in later months and "invite us for those post-wedding photoshoots," says Satankar.

IMAGE: Meghna Sahijwani and Jai Bhattacharya at Alila Diwa Goa. Photograph: Kind courtesy Knotting Bells/Instagram

Another emerging trend is live wedding paintings, adding an artistic flair to traditional photography.

Couples are paying around Rs 75,000 for live portraits of key moments such as the varmala or bride-groom entry.

"We work closely with couples to ensure the right moment is captured," says Varsha Nair, a live wedding painter who works with both wedding planners and individual clients. She has already covered over 70 weddings in less than a year.

IMAGE: Radheeka and Pulkit in Paris. Photograph: Kind courtesy raabta.studios/Instagram

Bigger, bolder, more dramatic

Despite the appeal of minimalism, many couples still want grandeur in their wedding captures.

Pre-wedding shoots on private yachts, drone shots of helicopter entries, and lavish post-wedding island shoots are in demand.

"Helicopters and yachts add drama and create stunning visuals," says Bhagat.

Patel of Epic Stories recently did a pre-wedding shoot on a Mediterranean cruise.

Satankar covered a 25th anniversary celebration aboard the Cordelia cruise -- a four-day luxurious voyage from Goa to Mumbai. He has also done photoshoots in Goa, Dubai, and Italy.

Some couples opt for adventure in their photoshoots, with helicopter rides and hot air balloon experiences.

"It's as cinematic as a Sanjay Leela Bhansali set," says Satankar, recalling documenting a wedding with over 15,000 guests.

Photograph: Kind courtesy raabta.studios/Instagram

One for the feed

The influence of social media is undeniable, with couples seeking the perfect post to showcase their wedding.

"Social media has made wedding celebrations a form of self-expression," says Siddharth Sharma, founder of House on The Clouds.

From celebrity-inspired shots to trendy wedding reels, luxury photography has found a prominent place in the digital age.

When posted on social media, these pictures also set a standard for others planning their wedding.

The concept of 'Golden Hour,' just before sunset or right after sunrise, the perfect time for photography, is now integral to wedding planning.

After all, as Bhagat says, "Visually stunning weddings inspire others to dream big."

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com