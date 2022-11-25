Want to study fashion at NIFT?

Photograph: Kind courtesy NIFT/Instagram

The National Institute of Fashion Technology is inviting applications for all their academic programmes, including undergraduate and doctoral.

Interested candidates can apply under four different categories -- regular, artisan lateral entry and NRI.

Applications are invited for bachelor programmes and bachelors in design in the following subjects:

Accessory Design

Fashion Communication

Fashion Design

Knitwear Design

Leather Design

Textile Design

Bachelor of Fashion Technology in Apparel Production

Who can apply?

Any candidate who fulfils the prescribed age and educational qualification criteria for the concerned programme can apply.

For bachelor programmes, the candidate should have passed the Plus 2 level examination in the 10+2 pattern of examination from any recognised central/state board of secondary examination, such as Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi, or the Council for Indian School of Certificate Examination, New Delhi with physics and mathematics.

Students can apply on the official website (external link).

For more details on eligibility criteria and courses, you may refer to NIFT (external link) or the brochure (external link) on its admissions website.

Important dates

The last date for online registration of UG/PG programmes is December 31, 2022.

The entrance examination for undergraduate and post graduate programmes is February 5, 2023.