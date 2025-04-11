Want To LOSE WEIGHT? Read This!

Celebrity Fitness Coach Vinod Channa shares 4 steps you need to follow to lose weight.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Andres Ayrton/Pexels.com

Celebrity fitness trainer Vinod Channa, the man behind Anant Ambani's weight loss journey, believes sustainable fitness isn't just about hitting the gym -- it's about adopting a holistic approach.

Many people struggle with weight loss despite rigorous workouts; the reason often lies in ignoring other crucial aspects of fitness.

According to Channa, successful weight loss and muscle building require a balance of consistency, proper nutrition, strength training and recovery.

Without these elements working together, even the most intense workout routine can fail to deliver results.

Channa has trained Bollywood stars John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, Shilpa Shetty and Sonakshi Sinha, and business magnates Kumar Mangalam Birla, Ananya Birla and Nita Ambani.

While many rely solely on cardio or extreme diets, Channa emphasises that a structured, long-term plan is what truly works.

Here's a breakdown of Channa's strategy for achieving real, lasting results.

1. Consistency over intensity

One of the most common mistakes people make is expecting quick results from extreme workouts. Channa stresses that long-term success comes from consistency, not short bursts of high-intensity exercise.

Many people push themselves too hard at the beginning, only to burn out and give up within weeks.

Instead of overloading your body, focus on a structured workout plan that you can stick to. Regular, moderate exercise over a long period is far more effective than short-term, unsustainable efforts.

2. Nutrition is the key to weight loss

Channa emphasises that weight loss is 80 per cent diet and 20 per cent exercise. Many people mistakenly believe that working out allows them to eat anything they want but this is far from the truth.

A well-balanced diet that is rich in whole, unprocessed foods is crucial.

Proper portion control and the right mix of proteins, carbohydrates and fats can make all the difference in your fitness journey.

Without the right nutrition, even the best workout routine will fail to deliver the desired results.

3. Strength training over excessive cardio

Cardio exercises like running or cycling may burn calories but they are not the most effective way to achieve sustainable weight loss.

According to Channa, strength training plays a crucial role in building muscle and increasing metabolism.

When you incorporate resistance exercises into your routine, your body continues to burn calories even after your workout. This is why weightlifting and bodyweight exercises should be a key part of any fitness regimen.

4. Recovery and sleep matter more than you think

Many people underestimate the importance of rest and recovery.

Over-exercising without proper sleep can lead to fatigue, muscle breakdown and stalled progress.

Channa says getting 7 to 9 hours of quality sleep is essential for fat loss and muscle recovery.

Recovery also includes active rest days and proper hydration, which allow the body to heal and perform better.

If you're constantly exhausted, your body won't respond well to workouts and your progress will slow down.

The bottom line

Instead of relying on extreme workouts or restrictive diets, Channa believes the four key principles -- consistency, proper nutrition, strength training and recovery -- are the real drivers of success.

If your workout isn't yielding the results you want, it may be time to reassess your routine and apply these expert-backed principles.

Sustainable fitness isn't about working harder; it's about working smarter.