A Coach Restaurant was inaugurated at the Vizianagaram railway station in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

IMAGE: A view of the Coach Restaurant. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Passengers having a meal at the Coach Restaurant.

IMAGE: Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy inaugurates the restaurant.

