Want To Eat At The FlyDining Restaurant?

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

IMAGE: Manali's 'FlyDining' restaurant. Photograph: ANI

A leopard rescue.

A physically challenged boy determined to study.

And a CEC who believes in every person's right to vote.

These are just some of the videos in our weekly round-up, chosen by you, through your likes on iShare.

How this physically challenged boy reaches school

Location: Kupwara

He may have a physical disability, but Parvaiz Ahmad Hajam won't let that hold him back.

The 14-year-old Class 9 student at the Government Secondary School in Nowgam Mawer village, lost his leg at the age of two when he suffered major burn injuries.

He cannot use the government-provided wheelchair because of the bad conditions of the roads in his village.

So here's what he does.

Why CEC trekked 18 km

Location: Chamoli

India's Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and his team trekked 18 km to reach Dumak and Kalgoth villages in Uttarakhand on June 3.

These two villages, located in Chamoli district, are the most remote polling booths in the state.

"Polling parties have to walk three days to reach here. I wanted to visit here to understand the on-ground situation during elections," the CEC stated.

Run Shilpa Run

Location: Mumbai

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is going all out to promote her forthcoming release, Nikamma.

Here she is, doing a slow Bollywood run for the paparazzi.

Want to dine at this 'flying restaurant'?

Location: Manali

Heard of 'FlyDining'?

The hint is in the name.

India's latest 'flydining' restaurant, which has come up in Manali, has proved to be an instant hit with the tourists.

The restaurant, which can seat a limited number of guests, is raised to 160 feet by a crane once the diners are seated.

Daman Kapoor, who owns the restaurant, says, "Open-air flying dining at a height of 160 feet gives a 360 degree bird's-eye view of Manali. People are enjoying this adventurous experience."

How a leopard was rescued

Location: Sambalpur

The leopard was frightened.

The last thing it had probably expected was to find itself at the bottom of a well, unable to get out.

Then, the Odisha fire department came to it rescue, and the leopard, which found itself trapped in a well near the Hindol ghat in Odisha's Sambalpur district, was returned to the wild.

Dal Lake's floating village

Location: Srinagar

Kashmir is going all out to woo tourists.

Homestays are being offered to tourists at Dal Lake's Kachri Mohalla for the first time ever.

Till now, their stay was limited to hotels and houseboats.

Tourists who stay in Kachri Mohalla get a firsthand experience of life in Kashmir.

Why this 24 year old married herself

Location: Vadodara

She's been in the news for her decision to marry herself.

Not everyone took to her decision kindly, with even the priest refusing to participate in the ceremony.

But Kshama Bindu went right ahead.

And she explains why.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com