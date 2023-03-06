Visited Museum of Broken Relationships?

The Museum of Broken Relationships: Modern Love in 203 Everyday Objects is a global crowd-sourced creative art project developed by Olinka Vistica and Drazen Grubisic in 2006.
It exhibits heartbreak stories and collection of items or a memento of a relationship donated by the passionate.
Permanently located in Zagreb, Croatia, the museum has exhibited its collection in 60 locations globally since 2006; currently the exhibition is in Mexico City, Mexico, from November 14, 2022 to March 21, 2023 and Indianapolis, Indiana, USA, from February 8 to April 22, 2023.
Next it will be in Podgorica, Montenegro, from March 7 to April 29, 2023
Some glimpses from this unusual museum:
IMAGE: A couple looks at the exhibits. All photographs: Kind courtesy Brokenships/facebook.com
IMAGE: '203 of the best, funniest, most heartwarming and thought-provoking pieces that offer an irresistible experience of human connection.'
'The Museum of Broken Relationships is a poignant celebration of modern love... for anyone who has ever loved and lost.'
IMAGE: The bad memories eraser.
'In the absence of an undo button, delete your bad memories with the iconic tool from our breakup survival kit.'
IMAGE: 'Who did you visit our Museum with and when?'
IMAGE: Book Of Confessions.
'Some would argue love is pain.'
IMAGE: 'Today we're in the mood to wear our 'LOVE BREAK REPEAT'.'
"Which one would you choose?"
IMAGE: 'September feels like new beginnings for us. Time to turn over a new leaf.'
IMAGE: The book, Ex Files.
'Feels familiar.'
IMAGE: The Match Makers matches.
IMAGE: 'If you had to choose one, which one would you pick?'
'Today, we're feeling bright and orange!'
IMAGE: The tearsproof umbrella.
'No matter if the sky is crying or you feel like crying the sky out, we've got you covered!'
IMAGE: 'A loved vinyl record turned into a heartbreaking art story, with lines that never connect, but rather go their own separate ways...'
IMAGE: 'What is the best advice you've ever gotten?
'When you need a little extra help getting rid of your exe's smell, try our natural shower gel, sulfate-free, made with the best quality mint essential oil.'
IMAGE: Heart shaped red balloons...
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com