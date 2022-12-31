Very Quick Snacks For 2023

Snacks are always running short at parties.
You need many kinds of fast-to-asssemble options on hand.
Here are three -- Holiday Burrata Ball, Yoghurt Herb Dip and Jaldi-Five Canapes for the coming year.
It might be not so easy to locate fresh burrata cheese for the burrata ball -- although many Indian fromageries (also known as cheese shops, for us janta) now do make it and stock it -- but once you do, it needs just a little gussying up to taste delicious.
The yoghurt dip is standard party fare that goes best with potato chips.
The canapes are a quick-fix addition to any holiday menu. You'd be surprised how good these cheesy little slivers of bread taste.
You might opt to use a better quality of bread, but it isn't really necessary because plain white bread does the best. But for tastier canapes try better varieties of cheese and even smidgens of cream cheese on each.
Each little canape can be unique in the way you decorate it and what you season it with.
Kshamaya Daniel's Holiday Burrata Ball
Ingredients
- 200 gm ball Burrata cheese
- 1-2 fresh red chillies
- Zest or grated peel of 1 lemon (zest it directly onto the burrata)
- 1 medium to large tomato
- 5-6 fresh basil leaves
- Salt
- Black pepper powder
- Extra virgin olive oil
- Balsamic vinegar
Method
- Slice the tomato into rounds or half moons and keep aside.
- Split the burrata in half and spread apart so that the cream-filled centre spills out and place on a plate.
Top the burrata with a generous amount of olive oil, a splash or two of balsamic vinegar and salt and pepper to taste.
- Chiffonade (stack the leaves one on top of each other, roll up and slice) the basil leaves and sprinkle over the burrata.
- Use a zester or grater to zest the lemon and red chilly onto the burrata, enough to get a nice tang of citrus and spice with each bite -- the burrata will appear flecked with red and green as pictured.
Serve with pita chips or lavash -- use the chips or lavash to scoop up the burrata and tomato with the each bite.
Yoghurt Herb Dip
Ingredients
- 400 gm dahi or yoghurt
- 1 tbsp finely chopped fresh sua or dill
- 1 tsp finely chopped green garlic
- 2 tsp finely chopped fresh parsley
- 1 tsp chopped greens of spring onion
- 1 tsp chopped onions
- ½ tsp garlic paste
- 2 tsp chopped celery, without the leaves
- 2 tbsp grated cucumber, optional
- Salt to taste, about ½ tsp
- Pinch black pepper powder
- 3-4 tbsp cream cheese
- Dash milk
- 1 tsp chopped jalapeno, optional
- ½ tsp Tabasco, optional
Method
- Line a large channi or strainer with a cheesecloth or muslin cloth.
- Add the yoghurt and let the water drain for 4-5 hours.
- In a bowl, combine the hung curd with the chopped herbs, onion, garlic paste, grated cucumber, jalapeno, Tabasaco salt, pepper, cream cheese and mix well.
If the consistency is too thick add a little milk and mix again.
- Chill in the fridge for a few hours.
- Serve with potato chips, lavash, rusks, or pita chips.
Or on toast.
Zelda's Note: Those on a vegan diet can opt for vegan yoghurt and skip the cream cheese and milk. For a Jain version skip the garlic and the onions.
Ingredients
- 10 slices white bread
- 10 slices cheese or vegan cheese
- Butter, garlic and herb butter preferable (or cashew butter for those eating vegan)
- Mayonnaise
- 5-6 green olives, sliced
- 50 gm julienned carrots
- 50 gm thinly sliced 1-inch sticks of green and red capsicum
- 50 gm thinly sliced slivers of tomatoes
- 50 gm thinly sliced cucumber, which should be further cut in half to get half-moon shapes
- 50 gm gherkins or dill pickle, cut in thin strips
- Sprigs of fresh sua or dill
- Sprigs of fresh parsley
- Pinch black pepper powder
- Pinch chilly flakes
- Ketchup, for serving, optional
Method
- Cut the edges off the bread and discard.
Butter the slices lavishly.
Spread 1-2 tsp mayonnaise on each slice.
Place a cheese slice on each buttered slice of bread and cut off any excess edges of bread.
Cut each slice in fours.
- Decorate the mini pieces of bread with different vegetables in various kinds of designs.
Sprinkle pepper on a few of them and chilly flakes on a few for variety.
Garnish a few of them with sprigs of parsley and dill.
- Serve on a platter with ketchup on the side.
Ketchup isn't really required.
Zelda Pande's Note: Meat and fish eaters may also like to add tiny pieces of ham or salmon atop the canapes.