Very Quick Snacks For 2023

Snacks are always running short at parties.

You need many kinds of fast-to-asssemble options on hand.

Here are three -- Holiday Burrata Ball, Yoghurt Herb Dip and Jaldi-Five Canapes for the coming year.

It might be not so easy to locate fresh burrata cheese for the burrata ball -- although many Indian fromageries (also known as cheese shops, for us janta) now do make it and stock it -- but once you do, it needs just a little gussying up to taste delicious.

The yoghurt dip is standard party fare that goes best with potato chips.

The canapes are a quick-fix addition to any holiday menu. You'd be surprised how good these cheesy little slivers of bread taste.

You might opt to use a better quality of bread, but it isn't really necessary because plain white bread does the best. But for tastier canapes try better varieties of cheese and even smidgens of cream cheese on each.

Each little canape can be unique in the way you decorate it and what you season it with.

Photograph: Kshamaya Daniel

Kshamaya Daniel's Holiday Burrata Ball

Ingredients

200 gm ball Burrata cheese

1-2 fresh red chillies

Zest or grated peel of 1 lemon (zest it directly onto the burrata)

1 medium to large tomato

5-6 fresh basil leaves

Salt

Black pepper powder

Extra virgin olive oil

Balsamic vinegar

Method

Slice the tomato into rounds or half moons and keep aside.

Split the burrata in half and spread apart so that the cream-filled centre spills out and place on a plate.

Top the burrata with a generous amount of olive oil, a splash or two of balsamic vinegar and salt and pepper to taste.

Use a zester or grater to zest the lemon and red chilly onto the burrata, enough to get a nice tang of citrus and spice with each bite -- the burrata will appear flecked with red and green as pictured.

Serve with pita chips or lavash -- use the chips or lavash to scoop up the burrata and tomato with the each bite.

IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy: US Department of Agriculture/Wikimedia Commons

Yoghurt Herb Dip

Ingredients

400 gm dahi or yoghurt

1 tbsp finely chopped fresh sua or dill

1 tsp finely chopped green garlic

2 tsp finely chopped fresh parsley

1 tsp chopped greens of spring onion

1 tsp chopped onions

½ tsp garlic paste

2 tsp chopped celery, without the leaves

2 tbsp grated cucumber, optional

Salt to taste, about ½ tsp

Pinch black pepper powder

3-4 tbsp cream cheese

Dash milk

1 tsp chopped jalapeno, optional

½ tsp Tabasco, optional

Method

Line a large channi or strainer with a cheesecloth or muslin cloth.

Add the yoghurt and let the water drain for 4-5 hours.

In a bowl, combine the hung curd with the chopped herbs, onion, garlic paste, grated cucumber, jalapeno, Tabasaco salt, pepper, cream cheese and mix well.

If the consistency is too thick add a little milk and mix again.

Serve with potato chips, lavash, rusks, or pita chips.

Or on toast.

Zelda's Note: Those on a vegan diet can opt for vegan yoghurt and skip the cream cheese and milk. For a Jain version skip the garlic and the onions.

Photograph: Lahu Kapudskar

Ingredients

10 slices white bread

10 slices cheese or vegan cheese

Butter, garlic and herb butter preferable (or cashew butter for those eating vegan)

Mayonnaise

5-6 green olives, sliced

50 gm julienned carrots

50 gm thinly sliced 1-inch sticks of green and red capsicum

50 gm thinly sliced slivers of tomatoes

50 gm thinly sliced cucumber, which should be further cut in half to get half-moon shapes

50 gm gherkins or dill pickle, cut in thin strips

Sprigs of fresh sua or dill

Sprigs of fresh parsley

Pinch black pepper powder

Pinch chilly flakes

Ketchup, for serving, optional

Method

Cut the edges off the bread and discard.

Butter the slices lavishly.

Spread 1-2 tsp mayonnaise on each slice.

Place a cheese slice on each buttered slice of bread and cut off any excess edges of bread.

Cut each slice in fours.

Sprinkle pepper on a few of them and chilly flakes on a few for variety.

Garnish a few of them with sprigs of parsley and dill.

Sprinkle pepper on a few of them and chilly flakes on a few for variety. Garnish a few of them with sprigs of parsley and dill. Serve on a platter with ketchup on the side.

Ketchup isn't really required.

Zelda Pande's Note: Meat and fish eaters may also like to add tiny pieces of ham or salmon atop the canapes.