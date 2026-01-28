HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Why MF Investors Can't Trade on Budget Day

Why MF Investors Can't Trade on Budget Day

By PRASANNA D ZORE
11 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 28, 2026 09:54 IST

Stock markets will be open on Sunday, February 1, the day Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveils the Union Budget for 2026-2027, but mutual fund investors will be locked out.

Illustrations: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

At 9.15 am on Sunday, February 1, 2026, equity markets will open for Budget Day trading. The Nifty will move, stocks will (or won't) react in real time to various Budget proposals, and exchange traded funds (ETFs) will change hands. But mutual fund investors -- despite watching their portfolio values fluctuate -- won't be able to transact at that day's NAV.

The reason isn't regulatory. It's operational.

Key Points

  • Settlement system closed: Stock markets open Sunday, but banks and clearing systems remain shut, preventing mutual fund transactions from processing.

  • NAV skips Sunday: Mutual fund NAVs jump from Friday to Monday evening, completely bypassing Sunday's market movements and Budget-day pricing.

  • Locked-in investors: MF investors cannot buy discounted units if markets fall or redeem profits if markets surge—unlike direct equity investors who can trade live.
  • ETFs tradable but risky: ETFs remain available but may trade at wider spreads and deviate from true value due to constrained market makers without bank access.
  • Long-term impact negligible: Missing one day's trading won't affect 10-15 year wealth creation goals-mutual funds aren't designed for market timing.
 

Can MF Investors Redeem MFs on February 1, Budget Day?

The Settlement Problem

When investors buy or sell mutual fund units, money moves through the banking system and clearing mechanisms that only function on bank working days. On February 1, Sunday, banks remain closed.

"Let us say I'm a mutual fund company. You are an investor. Only if your money gets credited to my bank account, I'll be able to allot units to you at today's NAV," explains financial advisor Ramalingam Kalirajan. "Because Sunday banks are closed, Sunday we don't get credit. So you'll not be able to allot units on that day."

The issue runs deeper than just bank holidays.

According to Ulhas Joshi, CEO, RankMF, even when stock exchanges are operational, mutual funds need their entire ecosystem functioning.

"Mutual funds need banks, clearing and depository systems (and fund accountants) to receive payments, process redemptions and settle trades," he explains. When any part of this chain breaks, the entire dealing system comes to a standstill.

"The system is straightforward. When you place an order on a settlement holiday, payment instructions -- NEFT, RTGS, UPI, or auto-debit mandate -- cannot be credited to the mutual fund's bank account that same day. Fund houses receive the order but can only process it when money actually lands in their account."

As Joshi notes, "NAV allocation depends on when money is realised as per AMFI (Association of Mutual Funds of India) cut-off rules: if the fund doesn't receive the money before the cut-off time on a business day, your order is queued to the next business day and you get the next day's applicable NAV."

As per AMFI rules, if a mutual fund receives your money before 3 pm on a business day, you get that day's NAV; if it comes in later, you get the next business day's NAV.

Fund houses will calculate NAVs based on Sunday's closing prices, but cannot process subscriptions or redemptions. Investors will see the price but cannot act on it.

How Does Sunday Budget 2026 Affect SIP Investors?

The Opportunity Cost

This disconnect becomes acute during volatile sessions. "Let us say on that day, market is down by 1%, 2% or 5%. Someone wants to invest to take advantage of that discounted NAV, they can't do it," says Kalirajan. "Well, if somebody is directly buying stocks in the market, they'll be able to take advantage of it."

The inverse holds true for redemptions. If markets surge post-Budget, equity investors can book profits immediately. Mutual fund investors cannot.

Financial advisor Reetika Sharma clarifies the NAV calculation timeline: "After Friday, NAV will change directly on Monday. Sunday will have no impact on it."

This means the NAV sequence jumps from Friday evening to Monday evening, completely bypassing Sunday's market movements (markets usually stay closed on Saturdays and Sundays but will remain open to discount the impact, if any, of Budget proposals).

Will fund houses at least publish an NAV for Budget Sunday? Joshi has the answer: "NAVs are only published for business days, following AMFI guidance. If the day isn't a business day for mutual funds -- even with stock exchange trading -- that NAV isn't applicable for new transactions."

The NAV may be published later for record or valuation purposes, but dealings won't be accepted at that NAV "because the fund can't complete money settlements that day."

Why ETFs, Liquid Funds Behave Differently on Holidays

ETFs can still be bought and sold on holidays because they, unlike mutual fund units, trade on the stock exchange just like shares. But the system that normally keeps ETF prices close to their real value can weaken. This happens because market makers -- the institutions that provide liquidity and keep prices in line -- may not have access to normal bank funding.

When they can't easily create or cancel ETF units, prices can move away from their true value, especially during volatile trading hours.

"ETFs and bonds, you can invest. Gold ETF, Nifty BeES (BeES are Benchmark Exchange-traded Schemes that track a market index and trade like shares on the stock exchange), whatever you want to," notes Sharma, pointing out that investors still have options -- via ETFs, BeES, etc. -- if they want exposure on Budget Day.

However, ETF investors need to be careful. When market makers and authorised participants -- who ensure smooth buying and selling in ETFs -- face banking or settlement restrictions on holidays, trading becomes less efficient.

As Joshi warns, "bid-ask (buy-sell) spreads can widen and on-screen ETF prices can move away from the underlying NAV." This means investors may end up buying at a higher price or selling at a lower one than expected.

In such situations, the usual price-discovery process does not work smoothly. "Thin trading + stressed market makers can cause larger intra-day deviations, which is real risk for active traders or those placing market orders during such days," he adds.

Long-term investors are usually less affected, except for small differences in price or slightly higher trading costs.

Liquid and overnight funds continue to publish NAVs even on Sundays because the short-term instruments they invest in earn interest every day. But actual transactions cannot be completed until banks and clearing systems reopen (on Monday, February 2, 2026). So, any order placed on Sunday is processed using Monday's NAV (which will be declared after 3 pm on Monday, February 2), not Sunday's.

These funds normally operate under special SEBI rules because they deal with very short-term money. Joshi explains that liquid and overnight funds have separate cut-off and processing rules "mainly to ensure fairness and proper settlement." On regular working days, these rules help ensure that investors get the correct NAV and prevent misuse. But on settlement holidays like Budget Sunday, "the benefit is limited and transactions are generally processed on the next working day."

Investment Options for Budget Day 2026 Trading

The Long Term Story

Kalirajan seeks to ease the pain-point of the issue that MF investors won't be able to buy or redeem their investments based on the Budget Day NAV : "Mutual funds are basically long term instruments. Just because one day I'm not able to do trading, is it going to impact my wealth creation? Achieving my financial goals? No."

He adds: "Even if this 5% up or 5% down, like even 10% up or 10% down, my goals are for 10 years, 15 years. It is not going to impact me much. Anyone who wants to time the market, they'll be doing trading."

Still, he acknowledges sector-specific volatility: "Budget days can be volatile. With reference to some stocks, some sectors, it can have a huge impact. It can be more relevant for direct stock investing; very less relevant for mutual fund investing."

What Investors Should Do

For mutual fund holders: Orders placed on February 1, Sunday will execute at Monday's NAV. The system isn't broken -- it's just closed. Long-term investors with disciplined SIPs and asset allocation need not alter their approach.

For ETF traders: Check iNAV on fund house websites before transacting. Avoid market orders if bid-ask spreads widen significantly in early hours.

For active traders: Direct equity or equity derivatives remain the only venues for real-time Budget Day execution.

The Bigger Question

This year's Budget being announced on a Sunday highlights a simple problem: The stock market is open, but the banking system is shut. Since money can't move normally, mutual fund investors can't buy or sell smoothly. It lasts only for a day, but it raises a basic question -- does it make sense to announce major financial decisions when the system that handles money is closed?

Perhaps the simpler solution would have been to move Budget Day to a Monday -- when markets, banks, and investors can function in sync. But this solution is perhaps for another day, another time.

As things stand today, on February 1, markets will move, or, won't move at all.

Mutual fund investors will watch.

And act -- 24 hours later.

QnA With Ulhas Joshi, CEO, RankMF

If stock markets are open on Budget Day, why won't mutual fund investors be able to buy or sell at that day's NAV?

Mutual funds operate on business days when their bank/settlement systems are live. Even if the stock exchange opens for trading, mutual funds need banks, clearing and depository systems (and fund accountants) to receive payments, process redemptions and settle trades.

If banks/clearing systems are on a settlement holiday, new payments or redemptions can't be realised that day, that is, money cannot move between accounts and trades cannot be settled.

So mutual funds treat it as a non-business day for dealing and won't accept transactions at that day's NAV.

What exactly happens to a mutual fund transaction when banks are shut, and why does that freeze MF dealing even though prices are moving?

When you place an order of purchase or redemption on a bank or settlement holiday:

The payment instruction (NEFT/RTGS/UPI/mandate) cannot be credited to the mutual fund's bank account on the same day.

Mutual funds receive the order but process it only when money is realised/credited to mutual fund's account.

NAV allocation depends on when money is realised as per AMFI cut-off rules: If the fund doesn't receive the money before the cut-off on a business day, your order is queued to the next business day and you get the next day's applicable NAV.

That's why even though market prices move on the exchange, fund houses cannot allot or redeem units until settlement systems are operational.

Will mutual fund houses still declare an NAV on Budget Sunday, and if so, why can investors not transact at that NAV?

NAVs are published for 'business days' only. AMFI guidance says NAVs are determined on business days and posted on AMFI and AMC websites.

If the day is not a business day for mutual funds (even if trading happens on stock exchanges), NAV for that 'day' is not applicable for new transactions or the NAV may be published later for record/valuation purposes but dealings (purchase/redemption) won't be accepted at that NAV because the fund can't complete money settlements that day.

Why are liquid and overnight funds treated differently on Sundays, and does this help investors on Budget Day?

Liquid and overnight funds (Liquid funds and overnight funds are types of debt mutual funds designed for parking money safely for very short periods, while earning better returns than a savings account) invest in very short-term money market instruments, so SEBI has given them separate cut-off and processing rules compared to equity mutual funds. This is mainly to ensure fairness and proper settlement.

On normal days, these rules help investors by ensuring timely NAV allocation and avoiding misuse. However, on bank or settlement holidays, even liquid and overnight funds cannot fully process transactions, as money movement and settlement systems are not operational.

So while these funds have special rules, on the settlement holidays like Sunday or this Budget Day, the benefit is limited and transactions are generally processed on the next working day.

What risks do ETF investors face if market makers can't fully operate on a bank holiday, and how could prices deviate from real value?

Market makers and authorised participants are the liquidity providers for ETFs; they purchase or redeem units and keep the ETF price close to Net Asset Value (NAV). If market makers can't operate fully or face settlement or banking limits on a holiday:

Bid-ask spreads can widen and on-screen ETF prices can move away from the underlying NAV.

With lower purchase or redemption activity, ETF prices may trade at premia or discounts to fair value because arbitrage that normally corrects the gap is constrained.

Thin trading + stressed market makers can cause larger intraday deviations which is real risk for active traders or those placing market orders during such days. Long-term investors face limited harm but should be aware of execution cost and price deviation risk.

PRASANNA D ZORE / Rediff.com
