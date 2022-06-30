UK Announces 99 Scholarships For Indians

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Francisco Osorio/Creative Commons

To celebrate India's 75th year of Independence, the Britisg government has partnered with leading businesses in India to offer 75 fully funded scholarships for Indian students to study in the UK.

This is the highest number of fully funded scholarships given for the one-year master's programme to date.

HSBC, Pearson India, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Sons and Duolingo are supporting this special initiative to benefit Indian students.

Of the 75 scholarships, HSBC India will fund 15 scholarships, Pearson India will sponsor two and Hindustan Unilever, Tata Sons and Duolingo will sponsor one each.

The programmes on offer include Chevening scholarships for a one-year master's programme, with the opportunity to study any subject at any recognised UK university.

The fully funded scholarship includes tuition, living expenses and travel cost for a one-year-postgraduate programme. A minimum of two years' work experience is required for candidates to be eligible for the award.

Apart from this, the British Council in India is offering at least 18 scholarships for women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) -- covering over 12,000 courses across more than 150 UK universities. The British Council is also offering six English scholarships.

The applications for 2023-2024 Chevening Scholarships will open on August 2, 2022.

For more details on the scholarship and eligibility criteria, please click here (external link).

The above information is provided by Rediff.com only as a reader service. Rediff.com does not benefit monetarily from such information.