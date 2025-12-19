World's 8 Most Magical Christmas Train Rides

A train ride for Christmas?

Why not?!

For a Christmas that feels a little different, a ride on any of these festive trains is a lovely place to begin.

Step aboard, let the journey unfold and watch your Christmas season turn into something unforgettable.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mid-Norfolk The Polar Express Ride

1. Polar Express On The Mid-Norfolk Railway

Ride through Norfolk County, middle England's winter wonderland on a charming old steam engine brings the Polar Express tale to life.

The journey sets off from the Durango station, where a small, lively performance sets the mood and draws you in. Ticket-holders are encouraged to come in their pajamas

As the train rumbles into the dark, snowy night, you are handed a steaming cup of chocolate and a plate of sugary bites, while the conductor gently narrates this modern Christmas story.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Winetrain

2. Napa Valley Wine Train

Out in California's wine country, the Napa Valley Wine Train turns its annual Santa Ride into a lively celebration for both grown-ups and wee ones.

For about 1.25 hours, the train drifts past vineyards, close to the hills, while passengers join in friendly games, sing favourite carols and have fresh cookies with steaming cups of chocolate, making for a memorable trip.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Belmond

3. Belmond British Pullman

Come aboard the Belmond British Pullman, and watch the years fall away, till you feel like you have been whisked back to another era.

Polished wood panels, gleaming brass, soft lamps glowing like evening candlelight, every carriage whispers stories from another day.

As the train glides out of London, the rush of the city slips away, replaced by rolling fields and a quiet sense of luxury you hardly find anymore.

The crew moves with unhurried grace, serving elegant meals crafted with the finest seasonal touches.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gloucestershire Warwickshire Steam Railway

4. Gloucestershire Warwickshire Railway Santa Express

Hop onto the steam engine-run GWSR Santa Express and watch the Cotswolds roll by dressed in its winter best.

The trip sets off from Cheltenham racecourse station on a circular ride. There will be singing penguins and an opportunity to meet Santa.

Before departing, every child is handed a cheerful little bundle: A fun activity booklet filled with puzzles, a tiny pen with coloured pencils, a bright 'I Have Seen Santa' badge, and a sweet treat tucked inside.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Eurail

5. Santa Claus Express, Finland

One of the most magical winter rail journeys is the Santa Claus Express under the northern skies of Finland. The train starts from Helsinki or Turku, after dusk, settling into an unhurried overnight run towards the quiet, snow-wrapped expanse of Lapland.

Travellers will disembark at Rovaniemi, a town proudly celebrated as Santa's official home. Here, the festive cheer feels real and close and there is that one-in-a-million chance to meet the actual man in red himself. What a beautiful moment for your kids, right?

Photograph: Kind courtesy David Wilson/Wikimedia Commons

6. CTA Holiday Train

In Chicago, the arrival of the Yuletide season is marked by the city's glittering Holiday Train.

It glides across all eight CTA lines, looping above the streets in a whirl of bright lights and cheerful decorations.

Santa rides upfront on an open flatcar, which has dressed with Christmas trees, his reindeer lined up as if ready to take flight above the rooftops.

But behind the sparkle lies a generous heart: The Holiday Train also brings baskets of food to community groups across the city, spreading warmth far beyond the tracks.

Photograph: Kind courtesy IdentifierExpected/Wikimedia Commons

7. Christmas Trolley Florida

Step onto Sarasota, Florida's Christmas Carol Trolley and you're swept into a cosy little world of song and twinkling lights.

Over 75 unhurried minutes, the trolley rolls through the heart of town, past glowing streets and festive shopfronts, while voices break into cheerful carols along Main Street.

Photograph: Kind courtesy strasburg railroad

8. Santa's Paradise Express On Strasburg Railroad

The oldest railroad still running in the United States, its Christmas journeys through Amish country in Pennsylvania are full of wonder for both children and grown-ups.

Climb aboard a full-sized steam engine, ride with Santa, meet Mrs Santa and have the jingle bells experience of a lifetime.