Passport Ready? 4 Cheapest Destinations From India

We all would love a chota round of travel as the year comes to a close. Or even a few days later.

Especially beyond our shores for a little fun. And so 2026 is off to a good start.

With the rupee dipping a tiny fraction more, it makes sense to look for places where our currency goes a wee bit further. And to look at spots where most of the holiday costs are not airfares.

Here's looking at ideal international escapes, that made the Condé Nast Traveller 2025 list, for holiday-seekers flying out of Bengaluru, New Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai or Mumbai.

Places promising pleasant temperatures, bright winter skies and surprisingly affordable international flights.





Photograph: Kind courtesy Daniel P/Pexels

1. Oman

Just the memorable architecture of the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque. Or the buzz of the alleyways of Muttrah bazaar is why you should book your ticket to this peaceful, beautiful Middle Eastern kingdom that rewards you with so many beautiful sights.

Opt for relaxed moments along the waterfront as boats glide in and out of the harbour.

Winter brings bright, calm weather to Oman, ideal for touristy exploring.

Flights:

Bengaluru-Muscat one-way fares start at ₹6,879 on Oman Air

Mumbai-Muscat one-way fares start at ₹5,338 on Oman Air

Chennai-Muscat one-way fares start at ₹8,125 on SalamAir

Kolkata-Muscat one-way fares start at ₹9,657 on Indigo

Delhi-Muscat one-way fares at ₹5,752 on SalamAir

Visa:

Indians can apply for e-visas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rolf Heinrich, Köln/Wikimedia Commons

2. Thailand

It's hard to decide what is Thailand's biggest draw...

... The energy and cheer of Bangkok with its bars, nightlife, sizzling streetside woks, piles of cart fruit, shiny malls, serene Chao Phraya, sparkling temples and palace.

... Or the misty mountainscapes around Chiang Mai.

... The gorgeous beachtime it promises in the south -- Krabi’s limestone-lined bays that shimmer in shades of turquoise or the crystal clear waters at Koh Phi Phi.

Flights:

Bengaluru-Bangkok one-way fares start from ₹7,161 on AirAsia

Mumbai-Phuket fares one-way fares start at ₹8,265 on Thai Lion Air

Delhi-Bangkok fares start from ₹7,897 on Thai Lion Air

Chennai-Bangkok one-way fares start from ₹7,590 on Thai Lion Air

Kolkata-Bangkok one-way fares start from ₹7,254 on VietJet Airlines

Visa:

Indians enjoy visa-free entry.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harry Paudyal/Wikimedia Commons

3. Nepal

Kathmandu, which was recently toasted by Condé Nast Traveller as a top destination for 2026, shines best under the crisp winter sun -- the valley is bathed in soft light and snow-capped Himalayan peaks frame the horizon.

Highlights: Patan Durbar Square, Pashupatinath Temple, the prayer-flag-adorned paths of Swayambhunath, Asan Bazaar.

Early mornings are perfect for catching the sunrise from Nagarkot or Chandragiri.





Flights:

Mumbai-Kathmandu one-way fares start from ₹7,540 on Nepal Airlines

Delhi-Kathmandu one-way fares start from ₹5,613 on Air India

Chennai-Kathmandu one-way fares start from ₹8,120 on Air India

Benguluru-Kathmandu one-way fares start from ₹7,167 on Air India

Kolkata-Kathmandu one-way fares start from ₹8,072 on Air India

Visa:

Indians can enter Nepal without a visa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chainwit./Wikimedia Commons

4. Malaysia

Climb the Petronas Twin Towers for unobstructed views of Kuala Lumpur. Stroll about the Islamic Arts Museum. Visit the shrines nestled within the limestone formations of Batu Caves.

Kuala Lumpur boast lively neighbourhoods like Chinatown and Brickfields, where historic temples, traditional shops and bustling food stalls line the streets.





Flights:

Bengaluru-Kuala Lumpur one-way fares start from ₹8,446 on Batik Air

Delhi–George Town one-way fares start at ₹7,650 on AirAsia

Kolkata-George Town one-way fares begin at ₹8,081 on Air India

Chennai-Langkawi one-way fares begin at ₹7,843 on AirAsia

Mumbai-Alor Setar one-way fares begin at ₹11,817 on Batik Air

Visa:

Indians enjoy visa-free entry.